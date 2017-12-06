Making Your Customers Feel Comfortable

As a customer-facing business, you need to ensure that everyone feels welcome when they enter your store or offices. There is nothing worse for a customer than feeling awkward when shopping or exploring the possibilities of engaging in a service. So, let’s take a look at some of the ways you can make sure your customers feel welcome…

Avoid unwelcoming signs – This is one of the biggest mistakes a lot of business owners make. Do you have a sign on your window that states “no public toilets inside” or something similar? Yes, it can be extremely annoying when people only come into your store to use your toilet. However, a sign like that doesn’t exactly scream friendly or ‘we care about our customers’, does it? Plus, you never know, someone who comes into your premises looking for a toilet could end up being a paying customer.

Create a place to relax while waiting – Another way to make your customers feel welcome is by creating a place to relax. A lot of businesses today have miniature cafes inside where customers can grab a drink and chill out. Of course, this is more of a business venture, and it’s not exactly easy to emulate yourself. However, this does not mean you cannot do something similar. Simply invest in some café furniture and create a section of your business where people can sit in comfort while they wait to see a member of staff. You could get a vending machine installed or simply offer water or tea / coffee to people.

Make relationship sales – Rushing to close a deal or a sale is a quick way to make someone feel uncomfortable. Instead, it is important to make sure that your employees are trained in building rapport with your customers. Rather than being a salesperson, they need to learn how to be an advisor on solving issues. This is what will actually result in sales. All employees need to know how to use body language to indicate that they are generous and open with their attention and time. Showing genuine interest in a customer as a person can go a long way. This could not only result in a sale, but it can lead to repeat sales.

Concentrate on the appearance of your premises – Last but not least, make sure your store or offices are welcoming. This means cleaning your business property regularly while also making sure it is easy to navigate. Your storefront should be neat, clutter-free and inviting. No one wants to walk into a place that looks like it’s home to a hoarder, nor do they want to engage with a business that is dirty.

So there you have it: from creating a place for your customers to relax to engaging in relationship sales, there are many different ways you can make your customers feel more comfortable. Follow the advice that has been mentioned above and you are bound to experience positive results.