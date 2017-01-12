The 16 Hottest Tennis Players in the World

The 2017 Australian Open is the first big sporting event scheduled in the New Year. It will be taking place between 16 and 29 January in Melbourne Park. This will be the 105th edition of the Australian Open, which will feature all of our favourite singles and doubles players. Of course, by favourite we actually mean most good-looking.

Since we’re sure you’ll be watching some of the upcoming matches, we thought we’d share some stats about sixteen very handsome tennis players from the around the world. After all, we know that if you’re planning on doing some Australian Open betting – Oddschecker has their money on Novak Djokovic, who happens to be one of our favourites – you’re going to need to do some research about these players, right? We got you.

16. Mikhail Youzhny

Nicknamed both “Mischa” and “Colonel”, Youzhny was once the No. 1 Russian tennis player in the world. Although he has never reached a Grand Slam final, Youzhny is one of only ten active players to have reached the quarterfinals of every Grand Slam.



15. Milos Raonic

In November 2016, this Canadian player managed to reach his career high as ATP world singled No. 3, despite the fact he’s only 25-years-old. In 2011, Raonic received a lot of attention at the Australian Open having qualified. He was named “the real deal”, “a new star” and part of “a new generation”.



14. Gilles Simon

Since he turned professional in 2002, French Simon gas won twelve ATP World Tour tournaments. He is currently ranked at No. 25, though he did reach No. 6 in January 2009. This guy likes tennis so much that even his favourite video games are tennis-based.



13. Fabio Fognini

This handsome tennis player is currently the No. 2 Italian player, though he is No. 49 worldwide. Fognini’s preferred surface is red clay, which has helped him win four ATP single titles throughout Europe. Alongside Simone Bolelli, Fognini triumphed at the 2015 Australian Open doubles event.



12. Richard Gasquet

At No. 10, Frenchman Gasquet has won the mixed doubles Grand Slam and an Olympic Bronze medal. He is best known for his long-winding groundstrokes as well as his one-handed backhand.



11. Stanislas Wawrinka

In January 2014, this Swiss player managed to rank in at No.3 and is now No. 4, which we think is still pretty good. Wawrinka has won three Gland Slam titles in Australia, France and the US where he defeated the No. 1 player in the world.



10. Kei Nishikori

Ranked at No. 5 by the Association of Tennis Professionals, Nishikori is the only male Japanese tennis player to ever get into the top ten. So far, he has won eleven singles titles and was even a runner-up in the 2014 US Open, so he is also the first male player to represent an Asian country in a Grand Slam singles final.



9. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

As of November 2016, French tennis star Tsonga is ranked at No. 12 in the world although he was number five for a while in 2012. Tsonga became a household name throughout France in 2008 when he reached the Australian Open final as an unseeded player.



8. Novak Djokovic

Otherwise known as Nole, Novak Djokovic is currently the No. 2 ranked tennis player in men’s single tennis. The Serbian hunk is often regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time having won six Australian Open titles, three Wimbledon titles, two US Open titles and a French Open title.



7. John Isner

This American tennis pro is considered one of the best servers to ever play in the ATP World Tour though his highest rank so far is number nine, which he achieved in April 2012. Isner also has the 10th-most aces to have been achieved in ATP, as he served over 7,300.



6. David Ferrer

As a three-time Davis Cup champion, this Spanish matador currently has the seventh highest career prize money earnings in history having won over $29 million. The only tournament Ferrer Ern hasn’t won so far is a Grand Slam. He has, however, earned himself a distinction for winning the most matched on the ATP tour despite having never won a Grand Slam.



5. Jerzy Janowicz

Although he is only 26 years old, Jarzy Janowicz is currently the highest-ranked Polish player in the world. He may not have done well at the Rio 2016 Olympics having been knocked out in the first round but we definitely looking forward to seeing more of him in the future.



4. Tommy Haas

Thomas Mario “Tommy” Haas has been competing on the ATP Tour since 1996 and became the second most talented professional tennis player for a brief time in 2002. Earlier this year, the German player was named the new Indian Wells Tournament Director, and vowed to provide world-class experiences to audiences.



3. Roger Federer

Swiss hottie Roger Federer may only be ranked at number sixteen by the Association of Tennis Professionals, but we think he thoroughly deserves the number three spot on our list. Federer has won a total of 17 Grand Slams, three more than his competitor Nadal.



2. Rafael Nadal

Our favourite Spaniard, Rafael “Rafa” Nadal Parera is one of the famous professional tennis players in the entire world and the greatest clay-court player of all time. In fact, he is known as “The King of Clay” due to his expertise. So far, he has won 14 Grand Slams and is scheduled to play in 19 tournaments throughout 2017. He also appeared in Shakira’s ‘Gypsy’ video, just so you know.



1. Juan Martin Del Potro

Otherwise known as Delpo, Juan 28-year-old Martin Del Porto is a true Argentine heartthrob. So far, his biggest achievement is winning the 2009 US Open, where he was also the first player to ever defeat both Rafael Nadal in a semi-final match and Roger Federer in the final.



In all seriousness, we can’t wait for the Australian Open, so let us know who your favourite players are in the comments section below.