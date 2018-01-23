The Best Reasons to Pick Out Your Own Engagement Ring Now

It has long been debated whether women should have a say in what engagement ring they are presented with the moment the love of their life decides to propose.

In fact, there are some strong opinions cautioning against getting involved for these reasons:

• It takes away from the surprise factor since you know a proposal is coming

• There is an awkwardness when you choose a ring that is far more than what he wanted to spend

• You know how much he spent on the ring of your dreams

• The proposal process becomes less personable

That said, going shopping with your soon-to-be fiancé for engagement rings is not always a bad thing. In fact, some women prefer it and for good reason.

1. The Ring is Exactly What You Want

This is perhaps the number one reason you must go ring shopping with your hubby to be. You are going to wear the ring he proposes with for a long time and it is important you love it in every way.

Going shopping together gives you both a chance to check out styles you like, try on rings you never thought you would love, and discount the styles you know you would never want to wear. This helps eliminate any disappointment from setting in when your boyfriend proposes and you hate the ring he chose.

2. Eliminate His Stress

Picking the perfect ring can cause a lot of stress for your guy. And, while he loves you, that doesn’t mean he is going to enjoy randomly picking out a ring (when there are literally thousands of options to pick from).

It’s bad enough he is going to be nervous on the day he proposes. Helping him out by clueing him in to what you want can reduce this stress and make the entire proposal a lot smoother.

3. It’s a Nice Start to Couple Decision Making

Investing in an expensive engagement ring is a big deal. Especially since this debt may carry into your marriage.

Getting together and discussing things like price, style, and priorities (e.g. you prefer a larger ring with flaws, or a smaller ring with more clarity) is a great way to get your engagement, and marriage, started off right.

After all, the last thing your new husband needs is to fight with you about how much money was or was not spent on your engagement ring. This point of contention can ruin any good relationship and isn’t worth it.

4. It’s a Great Experience

Some people believe that ring shopping together makes the entire process less personable. However, some believe it is actually a great bonding experience.

The excitement of picking out the perfect ring, waiting for the proposal, and saying “Yes!” to a whole new life is a wonderful thing that should not be ruined because you want a specific ring.

In the end, there are women that will say that you should be happy with what you get. Or, that marriage is not about the ring, but about the love. And while this is true, there is no harm in having your boyfriend propose with a ring you love. Especially if you both agree beforehand that the ring purchased was a good choice.