Tips for Living in a Small Apartment

1. If You Don’t Love it, Toss It
There’s something to be said about the Zen-like simplicity of minimalism. I’m not saying you need to become a Buddhist, but do you really need that discount abdominal chair that’s been sitting in your closet for years? How about the 20 extra pots and pans cluttering your kitchen? Keep what you need, and keep what you love—donate the rest.
2. Furniture or Décor That Doubles as Storage
You can utilize storage benches or a lift-top coffee table to store blankets, toys, or other items that you or your family need access to. My favorite double-duty furniture item is a vintage trunk that I use to store books. It doubles as a stylish coffee table in my living room. This allowed me to get rid of my library shelf and make my modern apartment home appear more spacious.
Don’t forget to utilize under-the-bed storage, too. I keep my summer clothes and extra sheets in clear plastic containers comfortably under the bed.
3. Go Vertical
Want to make your apartment appear larger? Forget the floor—use your wall for décor and storage. Floating shelves make for great decorative storage, and pegboard racks can keep your kitchen organized. Don’t forget to utilize over-the-door shoe racks for storage. I’ve used them for anything from bathroom supplies and kid’s toys to actual shoe storage.
4. Break Down Barriers
No, I’m not suggesting you knock a hole in your wall. I’m suggesting that you remove closet doors that restrict the entire area where the door swings open. You increase your effective area, and you can still keep your closet private by installing a curtain with a suspension rod.
5. Declutter and Clean
Nothing creates more stress in a small apartment than unpacked boxes or clothes scattered throughout the house. Start with removing any paper items from tables or storage areas. Small steps can go a long way toward making your home clutter-free.