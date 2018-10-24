Top Car Accessories for Women

Women have stayed in the passenger seat for a very long time. Even to this day, when we come across a female driver, we witness momentary surprise. But contrary to popular belief, women in Australia hold more than 50% of the driver’s licenses. With more women on the road, the automotive industry has come to the realisation that it should be catering to women as well! (Finally!)

A lot of us would love to give our car the personality it deserves. But due to the lack of accessories available in the market, most people just stick to their old, boring cars. The one’s with slightly bigger pockets even decide to buy a totally different car. But most of us don’t have the financial capacity to scrap the old car and buy a new one. Hence, we accessorize!

Wondering how? Checkout a few favourites on my list. You can get one of them, or all of them, depending on what your preferences are.

Useful one’s

Mudflap:

Are you sick and tired of getting a car wash again and again because it keeps getting dirty? Well, then you need to stop driving! Because the only way your car can stay totally clean.

OR, you could try mudflaps on your car. These are extremely easy to fix on your car and you can do it by yourself, no need to get professional help.

I personally love the fact that I don’t have to keep scrubbing my car again and again, especially during the rains.

You can buy them online or offline. They cost between 10-40 AD depending on the kind of mudflap you want.

It’s always preferred to get a black one, since it blends with the car better, and you wouldn’t want it to be visible anyway.

Phone Holder:

This is a common one. It’s one of those accessories that we tell ourselves that we don’t want but end up needing anyway. A phone holder makes it easier for you to see the directions on your Google Maps, making it a hassle-free transit. The good news is, you can avail a great variety of these phone holders. You can search for them online on different websites, and you are guaranteed to find something that you like, in your favourite color. You can also use the same phone holder at work or at home for holding your phone, like while working (if your work requires both your hands be used) or while at home (doing the dishes or doing the laundry).

But remember, never text and drive.

Hey, Good-looking!

Steering Cover

Well this one’s a total favourite. It’s basically a cover for your steering wheel. The options for this one are plenty, but it’s still a less used accessory. Most drivers think it’s unnecessary, but I think it’s a great way to make your car more ‘you’. It also provides much better grip for me while I drive.

Another feature of using a steering wheel cover is that it keeps your steering from being worn out. I’ve had experiences where I have accidentally put some nail paint on my steering wheel. And of course, the sweaty hands! It’s great for people who have sweaty hands. The cover can be removed, washed and put back on like a jacket.

If you want to personalise in the true sense, you can check out a few DIYs and get self-made, handmade steering wheel cover, or you can buy it for less than 40 AUD.

Headlamp Eyelashes

Well, this is a weird one. Eyelashes for your car’s headlights? YES. They make the car look oh-so-pretty and you will definitely be one of the very few people who will be using it. You can also get an eyeliner sticker with these lashes.

‘Carlashes’ are put on your headlamps and usually are car wash-safe. They do not damage your original car colour and can be removed easily. This might not be suitable for women who share their cars with their cars with husbands, as very few men would agree on driving a car that has makeup on.

This could be a perfect gift for your girlfriend or daughter if they’ve been wanting to personalise their cars. I got mine as a gift from my husband and absolutely adored them!

If you are looking at buying these online, you will get the cheapest ones for more than 40 AUD for a pair.

Hate your car seat? Hate it less

Massage Seat Cushion

A lot of us spend hours sitting in our office chairs, and then a few more hours getting back home, where we spend additional hours sitting in our home chairs. That’s a lot of chairs, and a LOT of sitting. Sitting is proven to be linked with numerous health concerns such as high blood sugar levels and obesity. It also leads to aggravating lower back pain. A car massage seat will help relieve the pain and also reduce stress. Again, this accessory can be used at home as well as at work.

Amongst the hundreds of accessories available in the market, these were my personal favourites. You might consider investing a little on these to make your car a better place to be in.

If you ever decide to sell your car, you might be able to sell your car for cash with these additional accessories. Plus, there’s no harm in a little bling. So, glam up!