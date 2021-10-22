Why the material of your workout clothes matters

Whether you stay fit with cardio work, you head to yoga a couple of times a week, take walks, or enjoy some CrossFit, a workout, even the hard ones, leave you feeling good about yourself. But depending on how hard it was you might also be very sweaty and starting to smell! What you wear has a big impact on not just the sweat level in your activewear but also on your comfort as you work. It is not just about the type of clothing you wear but also the material the workout clothes are made from. Here are a few tips to consider.

Picking the right fabrics has a real impact on your workout

Different materials and fabrics suit different clothing and activities. Some are actually designed to wick the sweat from your skin for example to absorb it so it is not dripping and gross on you and distracting you, while you workout. Three tips on the material of your activewear are;

1. Wicking is key – Wicking means keeping the sweat off your skin so that it evaporates more quickly and you stay cool. Fabrics that offer to wick are a lot more appropriate for when you are about to do some serious activity that will generate a lot of sweat. That way your clothing is not soaked in sweat and you are not feeling really uncomfortable.

2. Avoid cotton – A lot of people turn to cotton as a workout material when they are inexperienced because it’s a natural material so it must be good right? But the problem with cotton is it absorbs the sweat so gets wet quickly and stays wet and heavy and not easy to keep working out in.

3. Choose breathable fabrics – As well as looking for wicking also look for fabrics that are breathable. Anything that does not allow for good air circulation and lets your skin breathe is going to keep your body temp too high and your sweat will not be able to evaporate.

The fit is also very important

How your workout outfits fit has a huge impact on the comfort of your workout, whether you keep getting interrupted by out-of-place clothing and whether they suit the activity. Three tips for the fit to consider are;

1. Do you need it loose or tight – In some activities loose is good as it keeps it comfortable, but if you are cycling, for example, loose long pants are not a good idea as they are going to get caught up. For something like Pilates or Yoga, you might want to go with something more fitted but stretchy so fabrics are not falling around as you bend and move around.

2. Is it going to get in the way – As mentioned you have to think about the actions you take in your workout when selecting your material and activewear. You don’t want something sliding down your hands getting in the way of lifting weights, or getting caught in the machinery you are using.

3. Will it move around when you move around – Also think about whether you are going to have things sliding down or around that will distract and irritate you and impact your session. Leggings that fall down when you squat or a top that twists too tight is not fun.

Change your clothes when the weather changes

Different activities happen in different seasons and weather so you should dress so that you are comfortable in the weather. Three outdoor activewear tips are;

In the heat – When it is warm you should look for materials that help keep you cool and allow your skin to breathe. In the cold – When it is cold you want to keep warm but avoid pushing your heat and your heart rate too high. In the wind and rain – Wear something waterproof on the outer layer that protects from the wet and wind. If it is especially bad weather, consider an indoor session!