Celebrating a loved one’s pregnancy and birth

Whether it’s your sister, best friend, or work friend, it’s so exciting when they announce their pregnancy!

It is a really exciting time for you both, and it is so lovely to help them celebrate. Here are a few things you can do to be supportive and loving to them throughout the ups and downs of pregnancy and birth:

Be with them for the less glamorous parts of pregnancy

For some women, being pregnant means glowing skin, feeling the wonderful movements of the baby, and growing a gorgeous little bump. For others, it can mean morning sickness, heartburn, and back pain. Be with your loved one if she experiences these more difficult symptoms. Hold her hair back for her if she throws up. Bring her nausea medication when she needs it. Listen to her when she complains about how hard pregnancy can be.

Take photos for her

Many mums to be love having photos taken of them and their bumps. Maternity photos are so common now. Some mums like to document their pregnancy by taking a photo each week so they can see how they and their baby grow. Ask her what she would like to document and offer to be an unofficial photographer for her.

Throw her a baby shower

Baby showers are such fun. And they don’t have to just be about women playing baby-related games anymore, co-Ed baby showers are now very common and lots of fun. Baby showers are a chance for the mum to be to see all her friends and celebrate her upcoming entrance to motherhood, and as a bonus, she will receive all the beautiful baby shower gifts. Ask your loved one if she would like you to host, or organise a venue for the baby shower. If she wants to have it at her house, help her to organise everything to share the task. Check out my post on fun baby shower ideas.

Help her shop

Shopping for baby items can be fun, but also overwhelming. With so many different prams, car seats, and cots, it can be helpful to have an impartial person to cut through all the sales pitches and choose something that is best for mum and baby. It’s also much more fun to shop with a friend!

Help her organise and get ready

Planning a nursery can be lots of fun. Painting, setting up furniture, and cleaning is not so much fun. And they are made a lot less fun with a huge baby bump, and some tasks shouldn’t be performed by pregnant women. Use any skills you have to help out with setting everything up.

After birth

Don’t announce until she has:

New Mums love to be able to announce their birth and their baby’s details themselves. It can be disappointing when someone beats them to it and puts a photo or announcement on social media before they can.

Provide practical support after birth:

New mums need lots of support. This could include giving her a home-cooked meal, doing a household chore for her, or paying for a laundry or cleaning service for her. Ask the new mum what she needs and listen to her.

Provide emotional support:

New mums go through a lot of emotions after birth. The baby blues are common a few days after birth, and many mums also experience

Take photos of her with her baby:

Mums miss out on photos so often. We are usually the ones who take the photos, and often we don’t feel like we look “good enough” to be in the photo. Take the photos anyway and share them with her.

Shower her in beautiful gifts:

As well as practical and emotional support, it really makes a new mum feel special to receive wonderful gifts for her and her baby. Things that she would never buy for herself can be so special and really make her feel loved and supported throughout her pregnancy, birth, and postpartum. Check out my beautiful gifts here.

The most important thing you can do to celebrate your loved one is to listen to what she wants and needs, and to be there with her through all the ups and downs. Laugh with her, cry with her, and stick by her always.

Author Bio:

Rachel Preston Broughton is a mum of two beautiful children, and the owner of Baby and Mumma Gifts. Rachel loves blogging and loves supporting new mums and mums to be.