Healthy Skin Helper: A Guide to Using Retinol Safely and Effectively

Whether you are a beauty newbie or a seasoned expert, everyone is chasing healthy-looking skin. Retinol has become the ingredient of choice for so many people, but what is so great about retinol? Today we are going to look at what makes the best retinol serum, how you can use it and what sort of results you can expect to see.

What is retinol?

Retinol is also known as Vitamin A and is quite a potent vitamin at that. This fat-soluble vitamin can be found in many different types of foods, and there are some people who take Vitamin A supplements to bolster their diet and the health benefits therein. A great mix of Vitamin A in the diet will protect you against a Vitamin A deficiency, which can lead to a number of other conditions. Leafy greens, beef, milk and eggs are fine examples of rich Vitamin A foods.

What does retinol do for the skin?

When considering skin health and appearance, retinol is an important nutrient that contributes to cell division and reproduction. Simply put, it creates skin with greater elasticity for areas of the face that are prone to sagging. The formation of new blood vessels can make skin look fresh, new and more youthful. Most serums will contain Vitamin C and Vitamin A, so keep an eye out to see what ingredients your serums contain. Products will usually give a percentage value of the retinol contained so that consumers can select the potency of choice.

What is the difference between retinol and retinoids?

Most people will use the terms retinol and retinoids interchangeably, although they are not the same thing. They are both forms of Vitamin A and they both have incredible anti-aging results, although the potency varies between the two. Retinol is more easily accessible than retinoids, and often you will need a prescription to attain retinoids. The average consumer will opt for retinol over retinoids, although skin clinicians can recommend retinoids for some skin conditions. Skincare treatments may use retinoids as they are administered by a professional.

What should I use retinol for?

Retinol is a great preventative measure for aging, and it is recommended that you start with retinol no earlier than your late 20s to early 30s. Over-the-counter products will be adequate for use rather than higher-dose prescription retinol. Retinol is great for reducing the appearance of aged skin as it will address wrinkles, fine lines, scarring, pigmentation and many more skin conditions.

Who should not use retinol?

The benefits of retinol are far-reaching, but there are some people who cannot use it. It’s a good rule of thumb to discuss any and all topical creams and serums with your skin clinician or GP, to determine whether it is the right fit for you. Individuals who have rosacea should not be using retinol as it may create more redness and damage skin capillaries. People with sensitive skin should also avoid retinol. Given that vitamin A is a potent vitamin, women who are pregnant and people with diabetes and liver disease should avoid this vitamin or be supervised while using retinol.

Sun consideration

Retinol is so effective on the skin due to its strong principles, although it can make the skin vulnerable to the sun. Be sure to apply SPF50+ sunscreen when using retinol so you protect your skin. This also includes applying sunscreen or using coverage when leaving a skin clinic after a treatment that used retinol.

Using retinol can significantly bolster your skin regime, with quick results to the face and the neck. Be sure to apply retinol safely and consider whether your skin is appropriate for this beauty treatment.