The Paris Olympics are just around the corner and excitement is fast building for the female athletes preparing to compete. While many female athletes will be striving for medals and Olympic success, we have highlighted 6 names to keep an eye on as we count down to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Here is a sneak peek at some standout female athletes expected to do well in the French capital.

1. Sun Yingsha (China) – Table Tennis

At 23, Sun Yingsha is a rising star in women’s table tennis, and a near-safe sportbet favorite to win gold in paris. She has been dominating the sport where she currently holds the world number-one position in women’s singles since July 2022. Sun has consistently stayed within the top three since October 2019, with her impressive lead of more than 4,200 ranking points over Chen Meng highlighting her skill. With seven world championship titles under her belt, Sun is determined to create history at the Paris Olympics by aiming for gold in singles, team events, and mixed doubles.

2. Simone Biles (USA) – Gymnastics

Simone Biles will be making her Olympic return in gymnastics this summer. The 2016 all-around champion has seven medals (including four golds). She holds the record for the most World Championship medals with 30. After pulling out of most of her pre-planned events at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, fans are eagerly awaiting Biles’ comeback on the grand stage in Paris.

3. Raysaa Leal (Brazil) – Skateboarding

Rayssa Leal made headlines at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by clinching a silver medal in women’s street skateboarding when she was just 13. In 2023 she secured gold at both the World Skate Street Skateboarding Championships and the X Games in Chiba, Japan. To add to her trophy cabinet, she was crowned champion at the Pan American Games. Known for her style that caught Tony Hawk’s attention when she was seven years old, Leal continues to captivate skateboarding fans worldwide.

4. Sha’Carri Richardson (USA) – Track & Field

Sha'Carri Richardson is gearing up for her Olympics debut in Paris after claiming the title of reigning 100m world champion in track & field. Popular for her unmatched flair, Richardson also clinched the bronze medal in the 200m event and secured gold in the 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Championships held in Budapest. She will be expected to be a stiff challenger for the Jamaican brigade led by veteran Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

5. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) – Track & Field

The evergreen Jamaican sprinter is gearing up for what could be her final appearance at the Olympics in Paris. She made history back in 2008 in Beijing when she clinched gold in 100m. The track legend will go all out to bow out in style by adding another medal to her illustrious career in Paris.

6. Faith kipyegon (Kenya) – Track & Field

Faith Kipyegon holds world records in both the 1500m and mile races. At the Paris stage she will be aiming to achieve the extraordinary of becoming the first Kenyan athlete to win Olympic gold across three consecutive Games. She caught everyone’s attention at the Rio Olympics in 2016 when she won gold in the 1500m, and will be determined to make her mark again in a field she has dominated in recent times.

The list could be endless, and as always, there will be upsets and surprises in all disciplines. The above list includes individuals, but it is worth noting that there will be team sports represented, including soccer, basketball, hockey, volleyball, and several other sports.