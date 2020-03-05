How Can Red Wine Boost Women’s Health?

Red Wine and Breast Cancer

Wine is the most popular drink in Australia , according to The Roy Morgan Alcohol Currency Report. In fact, women actually have the highest rate of wine consumption, with around 50% enjoying a glass or two per month, compared to 39% of men. Reasons include the unique flavour of wine, the compatibility of specific bottles to individual dishes, and the touch of sophistication it can lend any meal. Of course, wine — and red wine in particular — is linked to a host of health benefits for both sexes. There are a surprising number of ways drinking red wine in moderation can boost female health in particular.

A study by researchers at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre found that moderate consumption of wine can reduce the risk factors for breast cancer. Lead researcher, Dr. Shufelt, advised, “If you were to have a glass of wine with dinner, you may want to consider a glass of red. Switching (from white) may shift your risk.” The reason for these benefits, say scientists, is the specific chemicals found in red grape skin and seed, which are absent from their white counterparts. Researchers warned, however, that further studies needed to be undertaken on the subject, because other studies have shown that even moderate amounts of alcohol may potentially increase the risk of breast cancer. A 2008 study by the American Association for Cancer Research, meanwhile, also showed that resveratrol suppressed the abnormal cell formation that leads to most kinds of breast cancer.

Red Wine and Weight Maintenance

Companies and distributors across the globe are keen to increase customer awareness of the important role that red wine can play in maintaining health. Even airlines are availing of these well-known benefits, with Qantas store Shiraz being one of the airline’s biggest selling points in terms of healthy beverage choices. Grapes like Shiraz, far from expanding your waistline, can actually do their share to keep you at a healthy weight. A 2010 study published in the Archives of Internal Medicine found that women with a healthy weight who drink a light to moderate amount of alcohol seem to gain less weight and have a lower risk for obesity. Red wine is a particularly good choice because unlike other types of alcohol, is has a wealth of protective properties, including that of protecting heart health.

Wine and Dementia

A study on women undertaken over a 34-year period showed that drinking wine was linked to a considerably lower rate of dementia. “The group [of women in the study] who had the lowest proportion of dementia were those who had reported that the only alcohol they drank was wine,” said lead researcher, Dr. Lissner. Although researchers were not able to establish cause and effect at the time, the correlation found was strong and was independent of other factors such as smoking, Body Mass Index, and education.

Over the past decade, many studies have shown that red wine has protective effects, especially in terms of heart health. However, studies on women have shown that there are three areas in particular in which it can possibly exert a protective effect. These include breast health, weight maintenance and brain health. Too much of a good thing may be detrimental, but it seems like the opposite is true for those enjoying light-to-moderate consumption.