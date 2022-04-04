10 Clever Ways to Organise Your Wardrobe

Knowing how to organise your wardrobe is every woman’s struggle. At key points during the year, you have to swap out cold-weather clothing for warm-weather duds and vice versa. But with the bulk of clothing, shoes, and accessories one may have on hand, the question of how to organise a wardrobe is something that many find daunting, even frustrating.

Today’s feature offers 10 easy-to-do wardrobe organiser ideas and several DIY wardrobe storage solutions . These tips will make your closet easier to work through whilst properly storing other items that may not be appropriate for the current season.

Our Top Tips For Organising Your Wardrobe

1: Downsize and Declutter

The problem with many wardrobes is that opening them reveals a scene that wouldn’t be out of place in a hoarder intervention show.

Here are a few practical pointers to decrease the number of items you have in storage and increase the amount of closet space you have available:

Deal with larger items first, especially those you hardly ever use, like camping gear or larger pieces of luggage. For the time being, relegate these to a spare bedroom, the garage, or an attic.

Separate items into three piles – Keep, Donate, and Dispose.

Anything that is rarely ever worn or used may be donated to relevant charities. You can take old but still sound pieces of costume jewellery or accessories to a thrift store. Someone may fancy the items for themselves.

Check if broken items can be repaired and toss them if they are beyond fixing. There is no point, after all, in keeping junk in your drawers.

Categorise items you’re planning to keep further based on which season they belong to.

2: Consider Portable Wardrobe Storage Solutions

Large, reusable, and portable storage containers – especially those with built-in casters for easier transport from one room to another – are among the best wardrobe storage ideas you can put in motion.

Having one essentially gives you a handy catch-all for several items that you can wheel in or out of a room when you’re done.

3: A Chest of Drawers is Always a Good Idea

One of the simplest ways to increase the amount of space in your closet is to put a dresser beneath the rack where you hang your dresses, trousers, and suits.

In some homes, dresser drawers are already built into the closets, but for those who don’t have that, small chests of drawers can handily fit into the closet to store tees, underwear, and other smaller pieces of clothing. Also, pedestal-style drawers which can be locked are an excellent alternative to the unwieldy bulk of conventional safes.

4: An Extra Clothes Rack Helps

This is especially handy for those living in studio apartments with little to no storage space. Clothes racks are a great investment, as are tall and narrow closet systems that can be parked into a corner of your living space. If you haven’t much in the way of long items for hanging like dresses and full skirts, a shorter rack or dresser will suffice.

5: Dividers are There for a Reason

Regardless of how big or small your wardrobe is, getting a set of closet or drawer dividers is budget-friendly and highly versatile. These give you optimal flexibility, allowing you to arrange your wardrobe in various ways.

Here are some tips by which you can maximise having dividers for your wardrobe:

Make a point to divide the space based on the items you’re putting in, like sweaters, blouses, or underwear;

Items may be arranged by their size and bulkiness. In this case, your tops can go into the lower racks or smaller shelves, while trousers can go onto a trouser rack or into a mid-sized shelf. Dresses and raincoats, on the other hand, have to be hung onto higher racks and require considerably more space; and

Colour-coding is a great way to organise your wardrobe. It adds a welcome sense of whimsy, especially if you follow a rainbow flow or organise a monochromatic wardrobe as a visual gradient.

6: Installing Better Shelving Helps

If you have the budget for it or have the chops to go DIY, installing additional shelves or drawers into an existing closet or wardrobe space is a great way to expand home storage. Many hardware and home solutions stores stock a variety of materials to make this possible, including lumber and slide-out bins.

Suppose you’re all thumbs when it comes to DIY, no problem. Ready-to-use shelving systems as well as prefabricated storage systems are widely available and are quite inexpensive.

7: The Wall is Also There for a Reason

Got a bare wall? You can use it as a way to hold and display accessories and jewellery. You can spruce up a wall with any of the following options:

Install a small wooden or aluminium towel rack with built-in hooks to hold necklaces, earrings, scarves, or shawls;

Plastic file holders or spice racks are handy for holding cosmetics, skincare products, and other toiletries. Be sure to get one with strong adhesive backing for mounting onto a wall and holding all your beauty gear;

Mount small wire bins onto sturdy hooks drilled into your walls as an alternative to using closet space for smaller or frequently-used items of clothing; and

Collapsible shoe racks that can be unfurled and mounted to a wall are a great way to keep your shoes from cluttering your space.

8: Folded and Hung

When you’ve properly segregated your clothes and accessories in appropriate divisions within your wardrobe, it’s time to deal with longer pieces of clothing like trousers, jeans, longer skirts, frocks, and coats.

While hanging is the most likely option you have in mind, there are quite a number of ways by which you can organise and store these items. These include:

Organise your clothing on open shelving instead of drawers so you’ll know where the items are;

Some home solutions stores sell hangers that are meant for storing and displaying scarves, ties, and belts, and these can easily be mounted onto the inside of your closet or wardrobe doors;

Practice smart stacking where your bras are concerned. You can easily nest your bras into each other’s cups to save on storage space, creating a compact stack you can easily store in a drawer or underwear bin;

Trousers and jeans can be hung on hook-style organisers to prevent wrinkling; and

You can nest smaller bags, purses, and pouches into larger bags, totes, or luggage to save on wardrobe space.

9: Vacuum-seal Anything You Won’t Be Using Immediately

Seasonal clothing, especially coats, down jackets, and heavy boots, can take up a great deal of space in your wardrobe in the off-season. But there is a way by which you can minimise the amount of space they occupy through vacuum sealing.

Vacuum-sealing tools are widely available. But you don’t always have to buy them or special plastic bags to store and organise seasonal gear properly. In fact, you can use trash bags – the type you can close with a drawstring – and a strong home vacuum to pull the air out and flatten your items for storage.

Once you’ve vacuum-packed your clothing, these may easily be stored on the highest shelf of the close. You can also tuck them into the back or even up in the attic until autumn and winter roll around again.

10: Consider External Storage or Donating Larger Items

Sometimes, even the most organised people still find themselves with more stuff than they can practically store in their homes. Surplus appliances come to mind, as do older pieces of clothing – a category that includes items that are either too small or too large for one to fit.

That said, contracting the services of a professional storage service can go a long way. You can handily remove bulky items from your home and into a secure off-site storage unit for a set fee paid monthly, quarterly, or even annually (depending on your service provider).

But before you ask someone like Sydney’s Smoothmoves to haul your gear out, be sure to place labels on the bags or portable bins where you’ve placed the items. This is particularly important for items stored in opaque containers such as the drawstring trash bags mentioned in the previous item or translucent storage bins which may make item identification difficult unless you open the container.

Likewise, it’s also best to already separate any old but still useful items that you’re planning to donate rather than store. This prevents any mix-ups with items that you want to keep but need to send away for storage.

