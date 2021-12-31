4 Parenting Myths Debunked

Throughout your years of parenthood, you’ll receive plenty of unsolicited advice from other parents, as well as some tips of your own. It’ll happen the moment you announce your pregnancy and well past the day your kids leave the nest. This is because raising a human being is a difficult task. You’ll find that some people swear by their methods, while others perpetuate myths about parenting that will throw you for a loop. But this page will help you navigate the waters of parenthood while debunking four parenting myths.

Myth #1: You can’t afford to go to school while raising your child

Being a parent is a full-time job. But as a parent, you don’t have to put your career development on the back-burner. In fact, Tuition Hero can help you navigate financial assistance to go to school. There are plenty of college students out there who are also parents. You’re not alone! Being a parent and student is very much doable. Educational expenses shouldn’t deter you from completing an undergraduate or even graduate degree. Tuition Hero is a resource site for everything regarding student loans. From federal student loans to private loans, Tuition Hero is the best resource to use if need help funding your professional development. Set an example for your child about how getting an education is valuable!

Myth #2: Children become spoiled if you give them too much attention

There’s no such thing as giving your child too much attention. Can you give them the wrong kind of attention? It’s possible. But younger children don’t become spoiled simply because you’re being attentive. To illustrate this point, think about a toddler push car with handle. You use the push handle of the little car to help them get around. But when you’re doing this for them as toddlers, it doesn’t automatically mean they will rely on you to get around when they get older. Children simply need your support until they can learn to become independent. That’s why toddler push cars have their own steering wheel and car horn. It helps them understand that while your guidance is necessary, they also can access the tools needed to do things on their own.

Myth #3: Parenting will come to you naturally

You’re never going to know the answer to everything. And that’s completely fine. It’s normal! This myth perpetuates the idea that you should naturally know what to do when you run into obstacles with your child. But parenting isn’t something that always comes naturally. Maybe if you grew up with a lot of younger siblings, you’ll have some useful skills under your belt. But it doesn’t mean you’re going to have the solution to everything. You and your child will be growing together, so you should expect to make mistakes. That’s how you become a better parent! Learning hard lessons is all a part of the deal, but that’s why parenting books exist. Do your research, get support from friends and family, and try your best.

Myth #4: As a parent, you need to protect your child from everything

It’s natural for you to want to protect your child from difficulty. But shielding them from tough experiences will prevent them from learning how to be resilient. It’s important to be transparent with your child about difficulties while also providing them with the resources and support to persevere. You can be both realistic about real-life experiences and still be loving. There’s no need to choose one or the other.

As a parent, you’re going to hear a lot of advice, and some of them will be myths. Hopefully, this page has helped you debunk some untruths about being a parent. Good luck!