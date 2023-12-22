The winter can take its toll on your skin. You can easily experience dry skin and redness due to the cold temperature. Luckily, there are things you can do to take extra good care of your skin during the winter. It’s not only about the products you use but also your skin practice in general. Read five essential tips on how to keep your skin beautiful and healthy this winter.

During the cold winter months, your skin needs extra attention- The cold temperatures are hard on the health and look of your skin. So, if you want to take good care of your skin, you should change your skin routine according to the season. It's not only about changing products but also about implementing good self-care and skincare routines.

1. Nourish your skin with moisture

Moisture is the most essential factor to be aware of. During the winter times, your skin needs lots of extra moisture. The cold weather dries out your skin and can leave it flaky and irritated. The cure for this is changing to products that are moisturising and oily. In general, you should stay away from products that contain fragrance and alcohol. Make sure to apply moisture to your hands, face and body several times during the day.

2. Take colder showers

When the weather is cold, it can be tempting to take long, hot showers to warm your body. This is something that you should refrain from if you want to take good care of your skin. Very hot weather will dry out your skin and reduce the necessary oils in your skin. It’s much better to keep the temperature warm but not hot and limit your shower time to five to ten minutes. You should also avoid washing your hands in very hot weather for the exact same reason. You can easily get dry and irritated hands if you expose them to intense heat and changing temperatures. Cool water is just as effective at removing germs.

3. Apply sunscreen

It might seem unnecessary to apply sunscreen when the sun’s not out but it isn’t. To protect your skin, you should wear sunscreen all year round, even when it’s cloudy. It will protect your skin against the rays of the sun and will prevent premature skin ageing. Most UV rays can penetrate clouds and damage your skin. If you’re spending time in the snow while the sun’s out, it is just as essential to wear sunscreen with high protection as it is in summertime.

4. Stay hydrated

Water is your skin’s best friend. Drinking lots of water and staying hydrated is one of the best things you can do for your skin. When you’re drinking water, you’re moisturizing your skin from the inside. This will not only prevent dryness but also give your skin lots of energy to regenerate and stay healthy. It’s always recommended to drink at least 1½ litres a day or more. If you’re exercising and therefore sweating, you should remember to drink even more water to keep your body hydrated.