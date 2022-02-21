4 Tips For Creating A Relaxing Reading Nook

While one of the best parts of having reading as a hobby is that you can do it anywhere, it would be nice to have your own reading nook at home. Other than providing a comfortable space where you can read for hours on end, it can also function as a place of rest, where you can wind down after a long day.

You’ll probably want your nook to have a relaxing atmosphere so you can focus on what you’re reading and not have to worry about distractions. This can help make reading a much more enjoyable experience. If you’re in a reading slump right now, having a reading nook could be helpful in getting you out of it. Having an area dedicated specifically for reading will condition your brain to associate that space with the act of reading, thus making it easier for you to settle into ‘reading mode.’

With that said, you should put a lot of thought into the design of your reading nook. You’ll want one that brings with it a sense of calm and rest. As such, here are four tips for creating a relaxing reading nook.

1. Have Comfortable Furniture

This first tip may seem like a no-brainer. Of course, furniture is a major factor that plays into the design of a personal space, especially if it’s a reading nook. To ensure maximum comfort, you’ll want to have cozy seating that provides enough support for your back while being soft enough to sit on comfortably. You might also want to have a throw blanket in case your nook is air-conditioned or in a cool area of the home. Adding a pillow or two can also make the space more cosy.

When you choose furniture, you should ensure that the pieces you pick will work well with each other and fit the aesthetic you have in mind. For example, when looking at coffee tables, you should consider one that matches the colour palette of the area and the interior design as a whole. Perhaps you can start with a statement piece first and build the look of your nook around that.

2. Get Scented Candles

Scented candles are a great way to set the atmosphere of your reading nook and turn it into a more personal space. You can choose what you want your nook to smell like; perhaps you love the scent of lavender, vanilla, coffee, or even chocolate. Different types of scented candles exist. Having your favourite scent fill the space of your nook can help you relax and clear your mind.

In fact, scented candles that have specific smells can be one of the best additions to a bookworm’s space. You can use these to set a certain mood or to transport yourself to a different setting. Some scented candles that can do this are those that smell like old books, coffee (if you’re the type who loves to read in cafes), rainy days, and more.

3. Have Good Lighting

As much as possible, try to make sure your reading nook gets a lot of natural light. This is important, as natural light is said to help boost your mood. This is exactly what you want to achieve in your reading nook, especially on days where you need to de-stress. If you’re in a reading slump, it may also help your brain to set up an environment where reading seems more enticing and less challenging.

You might also want to consider getting warm lighting for when you’d like to do some night-time reading. Warm light is better than cool light, as it can have a relaxing effect. However, remember that your nook should still be adequately lit so you can avoid straining your eyes when reading.

4. Bring Nature Into Your Space

When choosing which area of the house you want your reading nook to be, you might want to consider having it near a window with a view. It would be even better if that view contained a lot of greenery. This can help make your reading nook a more relaxing space.

More than that, you could also choose to add plants to your reading nook. Not only will this help liven up your space, but it can give you a better de-stressing experience, as being surrounded by plants is known to help reduce stress and anxiety.

Conclusion

If you’re a big reader or are trying to get past a reading slump, having a reading nook could help improve the quality of your life in that aspect. Though reading can be done just about anywhere, it would be nice to have a designated space in your home for your hobby. To achieve that, keep the tips mentioned above in mind and personalize accordingly to create a space that best suits your needs.