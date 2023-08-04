Carpets are relaxing, cosy and soft; however, maintaining their cleanliness can be a nightmare. A dirty carpet can affect indoor air quality and cause different health issues caused by millions of bacteria and germs. But this can change with the use of steam carpet cleaners.

Perfect for upholstery and area rugs, steam cleaners are a crucial product to keep your home or office fresh and germ-free. They can lift stains using cleaning liquid and water and help you achieve sparkling results. Let’s check out the five best carpet steam cleaners available on the market currently!

Top 5 Carpet Steam Cleaners

Here are five of the most popular steam cleaners on the market to fill the bill for your steam-cleaning requirements:

Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner The bristle brushes of Hoover Smartwash can handle high-traffic areas easily, fluffing the carpet fiber while removing stains and dirt. Its HeatForce technology helps get the carpet dry. It mixes and dispenses an ample amount of cleaning solution to save you time and clean the carpet properly. Technical Specs

• Cord Length: 20 feet

• Weight: 5 lbs

• Capacity: 1 gallon Pros

• Its filling system is leak-free and easy.

• Lifts lots of dirt with one pass.

• Does not leave too much excess water. Cons

• Can be used in automatic mode only. Bissell Multipurpose Portable Carpet Steam Cleaner The strong motor of the Bissell portable steam cleaner pushes the water through the carpet fabric and sucks it repeatedly, along with grime, dust, and dirt. This machine is designed to remove stains from small areas, like rugs. Technical Specs

• Weight: 15 lbs

• Capacity: 0.375 gallons

• Power: 3 amps Pros

• Can kill bacteria and lethal germs instantly.

• Lightweight, but strong enough.

• Its steam clean feature helps get rid of dust piles, splatters, and spills. Cons

• Can remove grime and stains only from smaller areas like rugs. Pure Enrichment PureClean Steam Cleaner This budget-friendly steam cleaner is lightweight and strong as a spot carpet cleaner. It dispenses pressurized steam to remove spots, stains, and deep dirt from carpets. Technical Specs

• Weight: 9 lbs

• Capacity: 0.4 gallons

• Power: 12 amps Pros

• 18-piece accessory kit; best for several cleaning tasks

• 16-foot-long cord with in-built cord wrap, allowing organized storage

• Large rear wheels are ideal for carpets. Cons

• The triangular mophead attachment is slightly small. Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner If you are hunting for a heavy-duty steam carpet cleaner, go for this one. This professional model can remove pet stains, dust piles, and allergens using steam. It scrubs out grime without harming the carpet fibres. Technical Specs

• Weight: 41 lbs

• Capacity: 1.75 gallons

• Power: 12 amps Pros

• Strong edge-to-edge suction

• Two motor designs for commercial deep cleaning

• Two large-capacity tanks Cons

• Hoses are not included. Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner This steam cleaner can kill 99% of bacteria and viruses and sterilize surfaces at 275 degrees Fahrenheit. This device works smoothly and produces strong steam to efficiently clean carpets. Technical Specs

• Weight: 9 lbs

• Capacity: 54 ounces

• Cord Length: 16 feet Pros

• A long cord makes for easier storage.

• Retractable and easy-to-use carrying handle

• In-built funnel for filling the tank Cons

• It is not cordless.

• No loaded accessory storage

Verdict

You can choose one of these steam carpet cleaners according to your needs and budget. However, if you don’t want to buy a steam cleaner, go for a professional carpet and upholstery cleaning service.