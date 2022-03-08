5 Networking Tips for Women

Networking is a critical aspect of professional and career development. Today, thriving women’s networks give women opportunities to connect with world leaders, business executives, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders in various ways. Women’s networks are about connection, inspiration, and learning, and help boost career growth and support women in leadership. Through networking careers, women can get a fresh perspective on their roles and activities and support their general acumen and decision-making. These five networking tips can help women improve their connections and surround themselves with the right people.

Use Mentorship

Women can make use of two types of mentorship: mentorship in the workplace and women-specific mentorship programs by other institutions. The first is easy to access when your organization has such a program. Finding mentorship in other places with female circles is critical if an organization doesn’t have a women’s mentorship program. You can search online for women’s mentorship programs and settle on one or a couple. Alternatively, you can use mentoring software to boost your career, business, or profession through a mentoring program. Post-event outreach can also help you stay in touch with others.

Determine Your Career Objectives

Women need to define their professional objectives to help them become clear and intentional in the type of networks they want. If your objective is thought leadership, you’ll find thought leaders either to be your mentors or part of your network. If you want to be a career diplomat, your network circle should have more diplomats and leaders of the same profession. Defining your objective makes you intentional and supports meeting people with similar career paths.

Leverage LinkedIn

LinkedIn is the largest professional network with leaders, C-Suite executives, managers, and general professionals. It’s the best place to begin networking and support your career and leadership development. Find connections with the same career path or higher, comment on someone’s LinkedIn newsfeed, and publish thought leadership posts to find effective connections. Whether you’re starting a new career or establishing a path, engage your LinkedIn connections and network with them to improve your abilities, attend events, and support your career and leadership.

Take On More Roles

Taking on more roles at work tells your employer that you’re ready for higher career opportunities. You may get a promotion or even leadership in your teams. The new roles will allow you to work with new people, learn new skills, lead teams, and help them thrive and build your resume. In the end, you’ll be positioning yourself for future leadership roles either in the same company or at a different level.

Expand Beyond the Comfort Zone

If you want to grow your career, be willing to accept a little discomfort. Network and mingle with people outside your company for a greater understanding. Events are an important place for meeting people and networking. If events aren’t coming your way naturally, find events online, call people and ask for invitations. In the end, the little discomfort will pay off and support your career growth.

Endnote

Women supporting other women with gender-specific career advice can provide crucial support to career advancement. Women can find female mentorships in their workplace or use other mentoring programs to find important networks. With technology, LinkedIn and other online networking platforms can support women’s networking.