One cannot imagine running a doctor’s clinic or a skin clinic without having a medical assistant. A clinic cannot be run smoothly without a medical assistant. This is because a medical assistant is responsible for performing a huge range of tasks and is an essential part of the medical team.

What do medical assistants do?

Medical assistants perform both administrative and clinical tasks. These duties may vary depending on location, size, specialty, and state law. The duties may include but are not limited to, the below-mentioned roles and responsibilities.

Administrative duties

They perform administrative tasks like answering phone calls and emails, handling bills and correspondence, bookkeeping, scheduling appointments, filing and updating records of patients, welcoming patients, using computer applications, etc. A person is required to perform these administrative tasks as doctors do not have time for routine administrative tasks.

Clinical duties

Clinical duties of a medical assistant include assisting the physician during examinations, collecting and preparing laboratory results, taking electrocardiograms, wound care and changing dressings, performing basic laboratory tests, instructing patients about medication and special diets, preparing exam rooms for patients, transmitting prescription refills, etc. These are some important clinical tasks that assist and support the doctor and the other medical staff.

5 reasons to become a medical assistant

Broader experience: As medical assistants get to perform both administrative and clinical tasks, they get exposure to both sides. In addition to that, medical assistants can work in hospitals, medical offices, patients’ homes, outpatient facilities, surgical centers, and medical clinics. High demand: With an aging population, a lot of older people need preventive healthcare services. Hence, the medical assistant career is growing at a high pace. Every medical clinic needs a medical assistant and there is no lack of clinics and hospitals as the healthcare industry is flourishing. Start early: Training duration for a medical assistant is shorter than for other healthcare professionals. You can kick off your career early by choosing to be a medical assistant. It is a good way to gain experience without a lengthy or expensive education. Satisfactory job: Being a medical assistant, you are a link of communication between the patients and all other healthcare professionals. You get to help patients by comforting them and solving their queries. You also provide valuable support to healthcare professionals. If you are a people person, then being a medical assistant will fulfill you. Future opportunities: Once you gain some experience as a medical assistant you are open to so many other careers like clinical team leader, medical/clinical office manager, medical assistant instructor, medical records manager, healthcare administrator, executive medical office secretary, etc.

