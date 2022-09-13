6 Best Ideas To Relax On Your Deck This Summer

Summer is the perfect time to relax on your deck with a cold drink in hand. But if you’re stuck for ideas on making the most of your outdoor space, never fear! We’ve compiled a list of our top 6 favorite ways to unwind on your deck this summer. So we’ve got you covered if you want to soak up some rays, enjoy a romantic dinner al fresco, or just take in the fresh air with a good book. Read on for inspiration.

Building Your Deck

If you’re reading and wishing you had a deck of your own to unwind any time of the year, we have tips on how you can get started, too. First, you should consult professionals to get the specifics on how you should go about building your deck. Decks-docks.com has all the information you need to go through the process, from start to finish.

Once you have the green light, start planning what materials you’ll need and how you want your deck to look. Decks-docks.com also has an array of different materials for you to choose from as well as layouts to look at, so you can find the perfect look for your home.

Now that you’re all set to build the deck of your dreams, it’s time to plan how you’ll relax on it! Here are our top 6 ideas:

Create A Private Oasis

If you’re looking for a little more privacy on your deck, installing some tall plants or hanging curtains is a great way to achieve it. This can also help create a more intimate ambiance for dinner parties or romantic nights spent under the stars. Additionally, consider adding a comfortable seating area where you can relax in peace and privacy. A hammock or an outdoor sofa set up with throw pillows will do the trick!

Set Up A Sunning Station

Deck season is perfect for catching up on your vitamin D intake! Set up a comfortable lounge chair or daybed in a spot that gets plenty of sun, and don’t forget the SPF—after all, there’s no such thing as too much protection when it comes to the sun’s harmful rays. Add some colorful cushions and throws for extra comfort and style points. You’ll spend plenty of time out there once you’ve set up this corner of paradise.

Install An Outdoor Kitchen

Want to take your summer BBQs to the next level? Invest in an outdoor kitchen. This may sound like a pricey endeavor, but it doesn’t have to be—plenty of affordable options will let you cook up a storm without breaking the bank. Once you’ve got your new set-up complete, invite friends and family over for an al fresco feast they won’t soon forget.

Form a Garden Retreat

If you’re lucky enough to have a spacious deck, why not turn it into your private garden retreat? Add some potted plants and flowers around the perimeter of the space to create an instant oasis. And if you want to go all out, consider installing a water feature like a small fountain or pond—the sights and sounds of running water are sure to soothe and relax even the busiest mind.

Invest in Mood Lighting

There’s no need to stick to just one type of outdoor lighting when relaxing on your deck. If you want to set the mood for a romantic evening, try using candles or lanterns. They give off a soft, intimate light perfect for snuggling up with your significant other.

If you’re looking for something a bit more festive, string lights are the way to go! They can add a touch of whimsy to any gathering and create an instantly festive atmosphere.

And if you just want to enjoy the stars on a clear night, solar-powered fairy lights are a great way to add some gentle illumination to your deck without breaking the bank.

Set A Cozy Seating Area

If you have (or are considering installing) a fireplace on your deck, why not make it the focal point of the space? Arrange cozy seating around it and stock up on wood for cool summer evenings spent stargazing with that special someone.

Conclusion

No matter what relaxing activities you choose to do on your deck, make sure to take the time to enjoy them! After all, spending time outside in the fresh air is a great way to de-stress and unwind. So kick back, relax, and enjoy the summer sun. And if this post has convinced you to invest in your own deck, visit decks-docks.com. Your deck awaits!