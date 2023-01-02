6 Reasons to Get an RPL

The RPL (Recognition of Prior Learning) process identifies, examines, and certifies the knowledge, experiences, and skills learned on the job and converts them to nationally recognised qualifications. Without recognized qualifications, most people are disadvantaged in landing decent jobs, accessing further education, and moving to other regions even though they have the necessary skills and knowledge.

With RPL, you can acquire formal qualifications matching your skills and knowledge, enhancing your employability, lifelong learning, personal development, workplace advancement, mobility, self-esteem, and social inclusion. This article outlines six reasons to get an RPL.

1. Showcase your skills and experience

Translating the knowledge, skills, and competencies you’ve acquired in your career into certified qualifications via RPL is an excellent way to get yourself employment ready. This lets you stand out by showcasing proof of your capabilities to potential employers.

If you cannot showcase your experience’s value with qualifications, prospective employers will constantly overlook you for interviews. Nationally recognized qualifications are the most effective way to prove your skills and knowledge, giving you a competitive edge and increasing employability.

2. Enhance your CV

Professional growth depends heavily on a solid and up-to-date CV. The key to remaining employable is constant upskilling and formal certifications. RPL allows you to get your knowledge and skills nationally recognized while continuing to build them in your current position. Building an impressive resume becomes easy with qualifications that back up your experience and skills in your area of work.

3. Save time and money

Enrolling in a certificate course, which takes less time than a college degree, still takes time to complete. This implies that you can remain stuck for months without the qualifications for your dream job. Fortunately, getting certification via RPL requires weeks at most, provided you can demonstrate that you have the relevant experience and skill set.

RPL can also help you save money. The regular formal qualification options require a lot of money based on the college or course. Getting your skills and experience certified via RPL costs much less and saves you from college loan burdens and stress.

4. Keep your skills current

Keeping your skills up-to-date is crucial to helping you remain relevant in your work area, increasing employability, and advancing your career. While you can achieve this by taking suitable short courses, studying what you already know might not be necessary. This is because you might be eligible for even higher qualifications via RPL.

Note that most employers want to see recent qualifications. While you might have received your diploma, degree, or certificate years back, RPL can help you showcase your capabilities in current qualifications.

5. Avoid repeat learning

Getting certified through RPL eliminates the need to go through training or take courses in areas you’re already skilled, experienced, and competent in. The RPL process requires you to build a portfolio showcasing your experience and skills, which are then assessed by a Registered Training Organization (RTO) by comparing your knowledge and competencies against the units in the qualification you want.

6. Further your education

An RPL is an excellent way to help you further your education. It’s a fast pathway to college or technical and further education (TAFE). If you want to go back to school, an RPL is the best way to ease the process.

Endnote

RPL is an excellent way to prove your skills and experience, increase employability, further your education, and keep your skills current. Consider getting an RPL to enjoy these benefits.