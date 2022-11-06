Studying at home with your children can seem like an impossible task, but it doesn’t have to be. By applying the 6 simple tips below, you can help your children study at home successfully and help them reach their academic goals.

6 Tips to Help Your Children Study At Home Successfully

1) Tell Them How Important It Is To You

Your children have only one set of parents. They will learn a lot more from you than they will from the teachers in the classroom. You are their first and foremost teacher, and that’s why it is so important to be there for them when they need you most. Parenting doesn’t always mean being there every single second of every day, but it does mean making sure your children know that you care about them as much at home as you do anywhere else. In order for your child to succeed in school, make sure that he or she understands that education is a priority in your family. This means taking time each night before bed to sit down with him or her and go over any homework assignments together – checking for understanding and giving help if needed. If you are sending your kids to the best senior schools and using a big amount of your savings on their education, you should ensure they understand that education is an investment.

2) Create A Study Environment

It’s important to set your child up for success when it comes to studying. It is essential to create a study environment in their bedroom with adequate lighting and a desk that provides ample space for all of the materials they need. Make sure that the room is free from distractions like video games, TV, or cell phones. When you’re ready to get started on homework, make sure you start by reviewing previous lessons and then focus on one section at a time. Finally, make sure your child has the necessary materials and resources on hand before starting work. You can even help them out by organising their bookshelf or purchasing new furniture for their study area if need be.

3) Establish a Daily Schedule

If your kids are coming home from school with homework, it’s important to establish a daily schedule that will help them get their work done. Get a calendar and write down the days of the week on it. Put three rows across for the number of hours in a day. Plot out time slots for schoolwork, mealtime, playtime, reading time and sleep time.

4) Work in Shifts

As a parent, it is important to be flexible in order to help your children study at home successfully. The best way to do this is by dividing your time up into shifts. Make sure that you are available at all times and try not to take phone calls or answer the door during these periods of time. One great way to divide your time is by taking one hour for them and then following with an hour for yourself. This will allow you to have the opportunity to spend quality time with your children while also giving yourself a break from the responsibilities of being their sole caretaker for a period of time. This tip can also work for parents with multiple children, as it allows everyone an opportunity for individualised attention when they need it most.

5) Let Them Know They Can Ask For Help If They Need It

When it comes to your children and studying at home, one of the most important things you can do is make sure they know they can ask for help if they need it. There are many ways you can offer encouragement or assistance without interrupting their work too much. For example, you can give them a break with a fun activity every hour or so. This will give them time to relax while also keeping their mind stimulated.

6) Encourage Studying Together

One way that you can help your children study is by studying with them. This is not only a nice bonding experience for you and your kids, but it is also a great way for them to learn from what you know. One of the best ways to do this is by sitting down together, with some snacks in hand, and going through the maths problems together. You could even get out pen and paper or flashcards and quiz one another on the material. This will help them remember what they are learning better because it was their brain that processed it all along, which can be much more effective than simply reading about it. You can also get them to study with their friends to make education even more fun for them.