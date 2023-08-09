Hearing aids have come a long way in terms of design and technology, making them more effective and user-friendly than ever before. One popular hearing aid style, RIC hearing aids, has been well-received by users for their comfort and adaptability for people with various levels of hearing loss. Here are eight essential accessories that will make life with hearing aids even more enjoyable.

1. Cleaning Kit

A clean hearing aid performs at its best. Regular cleaning helps to prevent earwax or debris build-up, which may cause sound distortions or discomfort. A cleaning kit typically includes brushes, a wax pick, and a soft cloth. Some kits even include a dehumidifier to keep moisture away from delicate components.

2. Hearing Aid Clips

These handy little gadgets prevent the loss of hearing aids by securing them to your clothing or other items. Clips come in various designs and can be easily attached to your hearing aids. This precautionary measure can save you both heartache and money if you drop or misplace your devices.

3. Decorative Skins

Why not add a touch of personalization to your hearing aids with decorative skins? These self-adhesive stickers come in various patterns and colors, allowing you to customize the appearance of your devices to match your individual style or mood.

4. Assistive Listening Devices (ALDs)

An ALD (such as an FM system) can be a game-changer for people with hearing loss in challenging listening environments like classrooms, theaters, or lecture halls. These devices consist of a microphone/transmitter and receiver worn by the user that works with the hearing aid(s), enabling you to hear speech better over background noise.

5. Tinnitus Masker

If you have tinnitus and hearing loss, a specialized tinnitus masker device that works with hearing aids can provide much-needed relief from this persistent ringing or buzzing sensation. They generate a soothing masking sound that helps suppress, or at least decrease, the perception of tinnitus, making day-to-day activities more enjoyable.

6. Remote Controls

For greater control over various settings like volume adjustment or listening programs without fidgeting with buttons on your hearing aids, consider purchasing a remote control. This accessory offers the convenience of adjusting your hearing environment with just a few clicks.

7. Batteries and Battery Tester

Having spare batteries and a battery tester ensures uninterrupted usage of your hearing aids. A battery tester provides a convenient way to measure the remaining power in your batteries, allowing you to determine when it’s time to replace them. Opt for rechargeable batteries to reduce your ecological footprint and save on long-term battery costs.

8. TV Streamer

If you love watching television or movies without missing a single detail, a TV streamer is the perfect accessory for you. It wirelessly transmits audio from your television to your hearing aids and turns them into headphones, allowing you to indulge in an immersive experience without disturbing those around you.

Equipping yourself with must-have accessories enhances the functionality of your hearing aids. It also maximizes their longevity and elevates your listening experience. Invest in these items to get the most out of your life-changing technology so that you can focus on what really matters – enjoying better communication and full participation in all aspects of life.