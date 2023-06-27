A Complete Guide to Jackpot Online Pokies

It is no secret that one of the most common reasons why players play casino games is in the hope of winning big.

Just like with Saturday Lotto, they hope that they will be lucky enough to hit the big jackpot in one of the online pokies: https://wazamba.com/au/games/slots that can instantly make them millionaires and change their lives forever.

It is said that money can’t buy happiness, but nobody would say no to a multi-million jackpot in Mega Moolah or Hall of Gods.

As online gambling continues to grow, there are more and more jackpot machines that offer anything from a few hundred thousand to millions of dollars in winnings.

How much you can potentially win depends on which machine you play. There is a big difference between a jackpot machine and a progressive jackpot machine.

Some of the most popular slot machines you can find on the internet are progressive jackpot slots.

There are a lot of players who prefer these online pokies because their end goal is to achieve big wins.

The vast majority of online casinos usually offer both slot machines with ordinary jackpots and progressive jackpots.

Progressive jackpot slots in particular can reach gigantic sums of several millions of dollars.

The record is held by Mega Moolah from game developer Microgaming. In 2015, there was a lucky man who ran away with a wild jackpot of 17.8 million euros.

So What is a Progressive Jackpot?

What makes progressive jackpots especially attractive is that they increase all the time.

Unlike ordinary jackpots, a progressive jackpot is never a fixed amount. Every time players place a bet on these machines, a small part of the bet will be added to the jackpot and this will consequently increase until a lucky player wins it.

Once the jackpot has been won, it will restart and build up again until it is won again. In most cases, this happens very quickly and the reason for this is that many of the slot machines with progressive jackpots are interconnected in a large network where the jackpot is shared at multiple online casinos.

Therefore, it does not matter which casino you play at in relation to how big the chance is of winning the gigantic prize.

Other than that, progressive jackpot slots aren’t much different from regular online pokies.

The only big difference is really that a small percentage of every bet you make goes directly into the growing jackpot.

Fixed Jackpot Vs Progressive Jackpot

Fixed jackpot slots are slots with a fixed prize that is always the same. It may be that the machine has a bonus game where you can win a fixed sum, or that five symbols of the same type trigger the jackpot.

There are also online pokies where the jackpot is paid out randomly to a lucky player.

No matter how you win the jackpot, it will always be the exact same amount featured in the slot.

A good example of a game with a fixed jackpot is the Norwegian folk machine Jackpot 6000 from NetEnt.

This is a classic machine and is based on Jackpot 2000, which used to be highly popular in gambling halls.

In this case, the jackpot, as the title says, is 6,000 coins. Since the slot machine has a fixed jackpot, it can in theory be paid up to several times to the same player, but the chances of that happening are extremely low.

A progressive machine, on the other hand, is part of a larger network and works in the same way as a lottery.

The more people play, the bigger the winnings. Every time a player somewhere in the world spins the reels on Mega Fortune or Hall of Gods, a small part of the money goes to the jackpot.

That is the reason why you can see the jackpot increasing all the time and that machines like this can offer jackpots of several tens of millions of dollars.