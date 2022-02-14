All You Need To Know About Dental Attrition

Oral health is a vital part of overall health & well-being. The lack of good practices usually leads to dental issues, which include something called ‘dental attrition’. This means wearing away the tooth enamel by friction from teeth grinding, or Bruxism, as it is also known. There are a number of reasons why teeth are rubbing excessively.

Teeth Grinding

Muscle tension and hyperactivity play a part in teeth grinding and for many sufferers, meditation helps. A visit to that recommended Crows Nest dentist would be in order if you think you may be suffering from dental attrition. The dental professional can carry out an oral examination and make treatment recommendations based on that and the answers to a few questions. There are devices that can be worn at night to prevent bruxism. Talk to your dentist about this.

Bite Misalignment

Another cause of dental attrition, bite misalignment is when two teeth are constantly rubbing, which will lead to sensitivity and attrition. When you bite down, a misalignment can cause one upper tooth to clash with a lower tooth. This constant assault causes the teeth enamel to quickly wear away. The best person to tell you whether or not dental attrition is an issue for you is your local dentist, who is trained in bite alignment treatments and can carry out the right treatment to address the problem.

Best Oral Hygiene Practices

Regardless of dental attrition, we should all adopt the 3 main oral hygiene activities into our daily lives:

Correct brushing after every meal and before and after sleep. Correct flossing after every meal and before and after sleep. Use of antiseptic mouthwash throughout the day.

Rinsing your mouth with water often is another good way to remove plaque, which can build up on the teeth and along the gumline. Choosing a toothbrush involves some research. Your dentist stocks recommended brands and if, in case, you need a review of correct brushing techniques, YouTube has you covered.

Signs Of Dental Attrition

Typical signs of dental attrition include:

Change in shape of a tooth

Tooth structure loss

Sore gums

Pain

Tooth discolouration

In the event you experience any of the above, make an appointment with a local dentist. If the condition is nipped in the bud, it is unlikely to reoccur and the sooner you visit your local dentist, the better. If your dentist think it might be due to stress and anxiety, they would make you aware of this and discuss potential activities to reduce stress, something that can cause many health issues. If, on the other hand, there is a bite misalignment, this can easily be treated. The longer you leave it, the more damage will be caused. This is the case with most dental conditions, which is why we need to have regular check-ups.

To conclude, should you suspect that you might be suffering with dental attrition, make an appointment with your local dentist and let the experts take a look.