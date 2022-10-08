Apps That Give Parents Peace of Mind When Their Kids Are At School

Most parents can recall a time when they’ve given their kids a kiss goodbye at the front door and then spent the next few hours anxiously worrying about them until they return home from school. It’s normal to want to protect your child and know that they’re safe, but this anxiety can be overwhelming for some moms. Fortunately, there are now a number of apps available that can help moms keep track of their kids and feel more at ease when they’re away at school.

Luckily, there are some great apps out there that can help. Here are five of the best.

1. SaferWatch App

According to the website, the SaferWatch App was developed to provide a higher standard of safety for schools, event venues, communities, and more. SaferWatch allows users to report threats in real-time. Should there be an immediate danger, administrators can launch a silent panic button that immediately alerts law enforcement agencies.

2. SafeVerify by SafeToNet Foundation

This app is designed to help parents monitor their child’s online activity and prevent them from being cyberbullied. It uses artificial intelligence to analyze a child’s online behavior and sends alerts to parents if it detects any red flags.

3. LiveSafe by LiveSafe, Inc.

LiveSafe is an all-in-one safety app that provides real-time alerts for schools in your area. It also has a built-in GPS tracker so you can always see where your child is.

4. Raptor by Raptor Technologies LLC

Raptor is an app that helps school administrators keep track of visitors and prevent them from accessing areas they’re not supposed to be in. It also has a feature that allows parents to remotely sign their children out of school.

5. tipLIVE by Anonymous Alerts LLC

This app allows students to anonymously report anything they see or hear that makes them feel unsafe. Reports are sent directly to school administrators, who can then take action accordingly.

Apps Parents Can Use

Now that we’ve gone over some of the best apps schools use, here is a brief list of apps parents can use too.

1. Life360

Life360 is an excellent app for tracking your kids’ location. You can see where they are at all times and set up alerts so you’ll be notified if they leave a certain area. There’s also a chat feature to stay in touch with your kids while they’re at school. And if there’s ever an emergency, you can use the app to call for help.

2. OurPact

OurPact is a great app for managing your kids’ screen time. You can set rules and limits for when they can use their devices. And you can even block certain apps so they can’t use them during school hours.

3. ReachNow

ReachNow is a great app for keeping track of your kids’ activities. You can see what they’re up to and get notifications when they need to be picked up from school or extra-curricular activities.

How Technology Has Helped Improve School Safety Measures

Technology has played a big role in improving school safety measures. In the past, schools relied on paper sign-in sheets and ID cards to keep track of who was on campus. But now, apps like Raptor can scan a visitor’s driver’s license and run a background check before they’re allowed to enter the school. And if there’s ever an emergency, schools can use apps like SaferWatch to send out mass notifications to law enforcement.

Technology has also helped improve communication between schools and parents. In the past, parents would have to wait until the end of the day to find out what happened at school. But now, with apps like tipLIVE, they can be notified as soon as something happens. And with ourPact, they can even control their kids’ screen time from afar.

While there’s no guarantee that your child will never be in danger at school, these apps can give you peace of mind knowing that safety measures are in place. So, if you’re looking for a way to keep your child safe, be sure to check out some of these apps.