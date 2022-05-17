Standing desk converters are devices that allow you to create a standing desk while you’re working on any surface, whether it be your workstation desk or your kitchen table.

If you’re concerned about the health implications of prolonged sitting, or you need the option of sitting and standing when working, a standing desk converter is an excellent option.

If you’re unsure of your options and want to know ‘are standing desk converters worth it’, keep reading.

What Are Standing Desk Converters?

Standing desk converters are used to raise your existing workspace. They come in various formats and can be electronic or manual.

An electric sit stand desk converter has a mechanism that you can use to change the height at a push of a button. These work well if you want to avoid manually adjusting your desk height. They also provide a seamless transition from sitting to standing.

Some converters are workstations that you place on your desktop to elevate your laptop, screen, and/or keyboard. Others come in the form of a desk frame that you secure your own desktop onto, effectively acting as new legs for your desk.

There are desk converters that are moveable and need storing while not in use. Finally, you also get converters that you build and dismantle every time you use them.

In any case, these converters help you to elevate the height of your desk anywhere from 3 cm to 40 cm. Depending on your needs, you can find a converter that fits your budget.

Why Get a Standing Desk Converter?

If you’re not ready to invest in a standing desk, need something portable, or want to see how it goes with standing while working, getting a desk converter is a good place to start. They cost less than standing desks and can be easily folded and transported. Let’s look at the benefits in more detail:

Convenience

Desk converters can be portable, giving you flexibility and ease when travelling. They fold up, and you can transport them in your bag or backpack. When adjusting heights, desk converters make a seamless transition from sitting to standing. Depending on the converter you use, you can adjust the height to suit you individually or choose from built-in settings.

Health Benefits

Research has linked sitting for long periods to be the cause of several health concerns. You’re more likely to be susceptible to obesity and high blood pressure when sitting for prolonged periods. According to the mayo clinic, sitting for hours causes back pain and can cause premature degeneration of the spine. The health benefits of standing include maintaining good posture and blood circulation. Given the amount of time that most people spend in front of a desk, reducing sitting time can be extremely beneficial.

Budget-Friendly

If you’re on the fence about purchasing a standing desk, starting with the converter is a more budget-friendly option. There is a type to suit most price ranges and work needs.

Potential Drawbacks

There aren’t any major drawbacks to using a desk converter. But, depending on the converter, you may lose critical desk space as some are large in size.

Managing cables can also be a bit tricky if the topper moves away from the desktop. You will need to be careful about securing cables and ensuring they are out of the way.

Are Standing Desk Converters Worth It?

A standing desk converter is a great way to break the monotony of sitting at a desk. It creates the necessary balance your body needs.

The shift between sitting and standing can increase productivity and focus, improve circulation, and helps burn calories. It can also combat symptoms of lethargy and fatigue.

So, are standing desk converters worth it? It’s a resounding yes! You can stay healthy and work comfortably wherever you chose.