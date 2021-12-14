Baby Bathing Essentials To Invest In

Have you ever tried bathing a newborn baby before? It can be kinda scary if it’s the first time. Sure the nurses show you in hospital the basics, but by the time you get home, quite often it’s all a bit of a blur. Let us help guide you through the basics of bathing a little one and 5 handy products to invest in to help make bathtime fun and stress-free.

How to bathe a baby?

Begin by setting up your bathing area with everything you will need within hands reach. If you’re using a Shnuggle bath or an adult sized bathtub, just fill it with as much water as you will need to bathe your little one. Make sure to keep the water temperature to between 37C and 38C (you can use a bath thermometer if you need!) Remove your child’s nappy and clothing before cradling their head and shoulders with one arm and supporting their body with your other arm. Place them into the bath feet first before laying them down with the back of their head in the water. Be sure to always keep a hand on them during bathtime. Gently wash them with warm water – 5 to 10 minutes is plenty of time for a baby! How often to bathe a newborn?

When it comes to newborns you actually only need to bathe them 2-3 times a week. That said, you can do a daily bath but make sure to stick to just once a day so you don’t dry out their sensitive skin.

When to bathe a baby?

We like avoiding stressful times, and that goes for you as well as bub. So with that in mind it’s best to avoid mealtime when they’re hungry, if they’re overdue for a nap, or if they’ve just been fed.

5 Handy Baby Bathing Products We Swear By

These are some of our favourite things to use when it comes to bathtime. We can’t guarantee it’ll be stress-free, but it’s sure to make both you and baby feel a lot more comfortable.

1. Angelcare Bath

This is the best baby bath to invest in if you have an adult sized tub already. It fits inside your bathtub and acts like a little seat or recliner to lie baby on as you wash them. The unique design is made from comfy mesh and has safe, sturdy sides so your baby can stay put. Another plus is that it dries super quickly making it a hygienic option to use that stays free from mildew.

2. Shnuggle Bath

This is our preferred option to invest in if you don’t have a bath at home. The Shnuggle bath is perfect for newborns up until their first birthday. Try popping it in your kitchen or laundry sink so you don’t have to bend over and simply release the plug when bathtime is over. The Shnuggle bath is a customer favourite as it’s ultra comfy with a bum bump to support your child and help stop slips and slides. It also has a soft and warm foam back which is gentle on baby skin.

3. Bubba Blue Hooded Towel

Hooded towels are an absolute must when it comes to baby and children’s bathing times! Did you know we lose most of our body heat through our heads? With a hooded towel you can keep them warm and cosy as they come out of the water. We love these ones from Bubba Blue, made with breathable bamboo, they are highly absorbent and have natural antibacterial properties.

4. Boon Bath Toys

You’re safe to leave the bath toys out of the equation for newborns. The trick is to get them in and out of the bath as fast as possible. However, once they’re a little bit older it’s the perfect time to introduce some fun elements to bathing. We love the bath toys from Boon- choose from their fleet of boats or fun water pipes. They’re all BPA, phthalate and PVC-free too.

5. Wash Cloth

Wash cloths don’t bring to mind images of fun or anything particularly interesting, but that’s because you haven’t seen Liewood’s washcloths yet! They’re perfect for giving bub a little scrub and wiping their tiny faces clean. But what makes them special is the fact they’re designed with the face of a different adorable animal! The set comes with a cute panda, cat and rabbit. Bath time just got a whole lot more fun!