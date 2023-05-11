Benefits of Large Mobile Storage Units in Melbourne

Have you been considering self-storage solutions in Melbourne, Australia? If so, mobile units are an ideal option due to their convenience and excellent security. Whether your goal is to move house or just make more room for seasonal items around the home – there’s no need to worry about making space ever again! In this article, we will explore all of the ways that a large mobile storage unit can benefit you in Melbourne.

What is Mobile Storage?

These days, mobile storage stands out as a modern, efficient, and cost-effective self-storage method for storing your belongings. These containers are typically made from steel or plastic and come in various sizes to accommodate different kinds of things.

They can be transported on trucks or trailers and placed at your desired location. This makes them perfect for those who don’t have access to traditional self-storage facilities or want to avoid dealing with the hassle of transporting their belongings back and forth between locations.

Kinds of Items That Can Be Stored in Larger Units

When it comes to storing items in larger storage units in Melbourne, there are a variety of options available. Everyday household items such as furniture, clothing, and appliances can all be stored in larger units. Furniture such as sofas, dining room tables, and chairs are among the most popular items for storage. Clothing can also be stored in sealed containers without the need for climate control. Appliances such as refrigerators and large construction items can also be stored in larger units.

In addition to these everyday household items, there are some items that require climate-controlled storage units due to their sensitivity to temperature and humidity levels. These include electronics, musical instruments, photographs, artwork, and books.

Climate-controlled storage units tend to be more expensive than standard storage units but may provide extra protection for sensitive items. However, they provide more security than smaller units since they can be locked with padlocks or combination locks for added protection against theft or damage.

If you’re planning to store your stuff while moving, usually 8-foot and 12-foot containers are preferred for local moving and storage purposes. These containers can hold furniture and other belongings of two to three rooms, which makes them a suitable choice for smaller moves.

If you need extra space for moving or running a larger business, consider using 16-foot or 20-foot containers. These can accommodate more oversized items like furniture, appliances, boxes, tools, equipment, and even cars.

Difference Between Smaller and Larger Mobile Storage Sizes

Smaller mobile storage sizes range from 5×5 feet up to 10×10 feet, while larger sizes range from 10×15 feet up to 20×20 feet. The size you choose will depend on how much space you need and what type of items you plan on storing. As discussed earlier, smaller units are perfect for storing boxes and other small items, while larger units can accommodate furniture and other bulky items that won’t fit into smaller spaces.

Why Choose a Large Unit Over a Small One?

There are several advantages to choosing a large unit over a small one:

More Space: A larger unit provides more space so you can store more items without having to worry about running out of room. With a larger size, you won’t have to sweat over where bulky items like furniture and appliances can fit. You can say goodbye to cramped quarters and make room for what matters most.

You can use a large mobile storage container not just for storing oversized items but also for smaller items like books, tools, and toys. You can maximize the space by having multiple shelves and bins inside, which makes organizing and finding things more manageable.

Cost Savings: Renting a large unit is often cheaper than renting multiple small ones since you get more hit for your buck when it comes to space usage. Opting for these could initially come at a higher cost but eventually lead to cost savings by minimizing the frequency of trips required between your home/office and the storage facility. Additionally, some companies offer discounts if you rent multiple units at once, which can help save even more money in the long run.

Security: Larger mobile storage units provide better security since they can be locked with padlocks or combination locks for added protection against theft or damage. This gives you the ease of mind of understanding that your belongings are safe and protected while stored away in the unit.

Convenience: Having one large unit instead of multiple small ones means less time spent loading and unloading, as well as fewer trips back and forth between locations when transporting goods from one place to another. This makes it easier to transport goods quickly without having to fear about running out of room in the vehicle being used for transportation purposes.

Weatherproofing: Protecting your belongings from the elements can be a challenge, but large unit storage containers are up to the task! Made with weatherproof materials like treated steel and sturdier than smaller units, these long-term solutions provide cost savings in harsh conditions. So no matter how unpredictable Mother Nature may get – you’ll have peace of mind knowing your items will stay safe inside their sturdy container home.

Bulk Storage: For large-scale projects like construction sites and warehouses, larger units provide more space to store bulk items. This helps reduce clutter and keep things organized and in one place for easy access. Businesses can also benefit as they can store extra inventory or supplies in the units and have them ready for when needed.

Conclusion

Mobile storage offers an easy solution for those looking for extra space without having to worry about transportation costs or security concerns associated with traditional self-storage facilities. With its convenience factor, cost savings potentials, security features, weatherproofing capabilities, and ample amount of space available within larger-sized containers – it’s no wonder why so many people choose mobile storage over other options when it comes time to store their belongings away safely!