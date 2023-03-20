Best One-Piece Swimsuits to Wear in 2023

With the new year comes a wave of stunning new styles and must have trends that we’re always eager to get amongst – especially when it comes to swimwear. And although the one piece swimsuit has maintained its popularity year after year, there’s always a handful of fresh styles that we can’t wait to get our hands on.

Whether you’re in the height of summer or planning a tropical getaway to escape the harsh winter weather, now is the time to get ahead of the game and invest in the perfect one piece that’s on trend for 2023. To help you on your shopping journey, we’ve rounded up our top styles to try.

Strapless

A silhouette that we see return to our shores year after year is the strapless one piece. Undoubtedly a timeless look, it’s a must have in every swimwear collection, whether you’re a keen surfer, like to kick back with a good book on a summers afternoon or spend your days exploring tropical coastlines. In 2023, this classic style has had a refresh and been reimagined to include details such as cut outs, bold contemporary prints and strappy ties.

When finding the perfect strapless one piece swimsuit for you, look for a style that provides enough support – pieces with ruching or boning often give a little extra, as opposed to a basic unstructured bandeau top.

Belted

Whether it’s a detachable belt, metallic chain feature or panelling and prints to give the illusion of a belt, we’re loving this new trend. Drawing attention to the smallest part of your waist and cinching your figure, the belted swimsuit is universally flattering, making you look and feel incredible. A nod to retro trends, this style is usually combined with super high cut bottoms that help to elongate your legs and supportive cups to keep you comfortable no matter your summer plans.

Printed

From animal inspired prints to bold patchwork and abstract designs, printed swimwear has continued to rise in popularity. Whether you’re typically loyal to solid monochrome pieces or dabble in patterned swimwear, get on board with this trend in 2023. When looking for the ideal printed one piece to add to your wardrobe, it’s important to start with the right colour scheme. If your complexion is on the cooler side, opt for shades such as emerald greens, blues and purples, whereas if you have a warmer complexion and darker features look for oranges, yellows and bronze shades.

Cut Outs

The ultimate fusion of swimwear and style, a cut out one piece is a non-negotiable if you’re looking to experiment with your poolside look this summer. From subtle yet flirty cut outs around your bust to statement, symmetrical features, there’s a piece to suit every unique taste. Show as much or as little skin as you desire and layer with a loose breezy shirt or sarong to take you from the beach to beyond. For an impactful look, choose all over prints or keep it timeless with a staple hue that complements your complexion.

Dive into new season one piece swimsuit trends this summer and explore strapless styles, flattering belted pieces, all over prints and daring cut outs to level up your beach or poolside look.