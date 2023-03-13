Cheek to Chic: How to Achieve the Ultimate Glowing Makeup with Ease

Some people call it glowing makeup, and others call it dewy. Regardless of what you call this dewy, glowing makeup trend, it’s been growing in popularity for quite a while now, and for a very good reason: it gives you a fresh, natural look that enhances your features while giving your skin a brighter, healthier appearance.

The key to achieving this makeup look is to focus on hydration and using products that add luminosity to your skin. The result is a youthful, healthy, and glowing complexion that looks like you’ve just had a good night’s sleep. You can achieve a healthy, radiant, and fresh finish with this ultimate glowing makeup look that brightens your skin with a natural-looking glow.

Our makeup tips and tricks will demonstrate how to apply highlighter, blush, and bronzer for a flawless finish. Learn the fundamentals behind prepping your skin before makeup application and how to choose and use the proper foundation, plus an abundance of makeup inspiration and techniques to help you create your desired makeup look.

Let’s get started!

1. Set The Stage: Preparing Your Skin

First things first, before we jump into where to put highlighters and apply blush, preparing your skin is essential to ensure your makeup lasts all day and you achieve the radiant complexion we seek. Preparing your skin involves cleaning and moisturising your face to keep it hydrated and ready for makeup application.

In addition to cleansing and moisturising, you can use a face primer to create a smooth base for your makeup. A primer can help blur out any imperfections, fill in fine lines and pores, and help your makeup stay put for longer. Go for illuminating primers that will add a subtle glow and start building the base of a luminous glow.

2. Solid Base: How to Choose the Right Foundation for a Natural Glow



Base makeup, particularly foundation, is essential to achieving a glowing makeup look. When choosing a foundation, look for lightweight ones with a natural finish. Avoid matte foundations, which can make your skin look flat and dull. Consider a foundation that has a dewy or luminous finish to add an extra glow to your skin.

When applying foundation, start with a small amount and build up coverage as needed. Use a damp makeup sponge or a brush to blend the foundation onto your skin, focusing on the centre of your face and blending outward.

Before applying it, consider mixing a few drops of liquid highlighter into your foundation for an even more radiant look. Adding a highlighter will give your skin an all-over glow that will last all day.

Finish by applying a setting powder to any areas that tend to get oily to prevent excess shine, but be careful not to use too much as it can ruin your dewy finish.

3. Blush It: How to Achieve a Natural-Looking Blush on Your Cheeks

Adding a blush to your cheeks is an excellent way to brighten up your complexion and achieve a natural glowy makeup look.

There are several types of blush, such as cream, liquid, and powder. The choice depends on personal preference and skin type. Powder brushes offer a more pigmented, buildable finish and are more suitable for oily skin. Cream and liquid blushes work best for dry skin, provide a more natural finish and blend seamlessly into the skin.

To achieve a natural-looking flush, apply blush to the apples of your cheeks. Smile and apply the blush to the roundest part of your cheeks to find your apples. Use a fluffy blush brush or a damp beauty sponge to apply the product in circular motions, blending it outward towards your hairline. You can also apply blush to the bridge of your nose and temples to create a natural-looking flush.

How to Choose Blush Colour? Choosing the right shade of blush for your skin tone is essential. Fair skin: choose a light pink or peach shade.



Medium skin: go for a rose or coral shade.



Dark skin: choose a deep red or burgundy.

It’s best to build up your blush gradually for a dewy finish, starting with a small amount and adding more product as needed. Use a light hand and blend the blush outwards until you achieve a natural and seamless finish for your blush makeup look.

4. Cheeky Glow: How to Apply Highlighter Like a Pro



A highlighter will help to enhance your features, accentuate your cheekbones, and add a radiant glow to your skin. There are three main types of highlighters: powder, cream, and liquid. Powder highlighters are easy to apply and blend and work well for those with oily skin. Cream and liquid highlighters, on the other hand, provide a more intense and natural-looking glow, perfect for those with dry skin.

To apply the highlighter, use a small brush or your fingertips to dab it onto the high points of your face, such as your cheekbones, nose bridge, brow bone, and cupid’s bow. Remember to blend well to avoid harsh lines and achieve a natural finish.

Pro tip: Layer a powder highlighter over a cream or liquid highlighter to take your glow to the next level. Layering will give you an intense, radiant finish that’ll make you look glowing from within.

Explore Napoleon Perdis Glow Phoria collection and their range of highlighters, bronzers and makeup products to achieve a radiant and youthful makeup look. Unlike other glowing makeup products, Glow-Phoria protects your skin with SPF 50+, shielding you against the sun’s harmful rays.

5. Bronze & Beautiful: Achieving a Sun-Kissed Glow with Bronzer

To achieve a seamless glow, combining your bronzer and blush is essential. Bronzer is a great way to add warmth and dimension to your face, and blending it with blush will give you a natural-looking flush and definition.

How to apply bronzer and blush? To apply bronzer, use a large, fluffy brush and dust it onto the areas of your face where the sun would naturally hit, such as your forehead, cheekbones, and jawline. Sweep blush over the apples of your cheeks and up to your outer eye, right above the bronzer. Be sure to blend well to avoid any harsh lines.

Get Ready to Glow



To finish off our glow makeup tutorial and to complete your dewy makeup look, use a setting spray to lock in your makeup and keep it looking fresh all day. It will ensure your makeup stays in place and doesn’t melt or fade away. Plus, the added SPF 50+ protection of the Glow-Phoria collection ensures your skin is as nourished as it is glowing.

Now you have all you need to achieve that sun-kissed beauty and glow. By following these tips, you’ll be able to achieve a dewy makeup look that looks natural and radiant. So go ahead and try out these tips for yourself and get ready to glow!