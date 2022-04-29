Delightful Gift Ideas For Girls With Goals

Is there a girl in your life that is ambitious and always planning for the future? Then you are likely looking for gifts for girls who prioritise their goals, but where do you start? You want to make a good impression and gift something that is going to support this beautiful and highly motivated side of them.

Here is a list of some top present ideas for all the little go-getter girl bosses in your life. Hopefully this selection we’ve outlined below is so unique that she’ll never have even considered these gift ideas herself. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

A diary

Everyone likes to receive a diary each year! This gift idea may seem like a no-brainer, but there is a huge variety in the types of diaries you can buy. You can choose diaries that have one day per page, or they can be presented more compactly.

Similarly, there are self-care diaries, diaries that revolve around developing routine habits, hobby diaries, and there are diaries that are geared towards goal setting. Find a diary format that will appeal to your recipient’s needs, and make sure it looks beautiful too because that will really make her want to use it wherever and however she can.

An online course or in-person workshop

Have you thought about purchasing an online course or an in-person workshop for your gift recipient? If they have an interest in a particular area or have exhibited a creative side or even an affinity for a certain craft, then this experiential gift is likely going to be very well-received.

An in-person workshop facilitated by an established practitioner or even somebody they admire is always great as she will get to meet other like-minded people alongside having a valuable learning experience. If she is quite busy, however, an online course may be a better decision, as they are typically self-paced, so she can pick up her learning materials whenever she has some spare time. Start having a look around for courses now and see what jumps out at you.

Practical gift vouchers

Gift vouchers can get a bad rap when it comes to gift giving, but they are really fantastic if you nail the brief. Choose a practical gift voucher that she can use right away. Maybe it’s for an art store that she frequents, a movie theatre she loves, or even just a boutique store that she has always had an eye on. If she is quite the goal setter, then she likely has a solid idea of all the items she wants at those stores, so a gift voucher can be just what she needs to help her make these long-awaited purchases for herself.

Flowers and other perishables

We never really buy flowers for ourselves, or even other little perishables like a box of brownies delivered to your door. If you’re looking for a fun and sweet gift for her, consider sending some flowers or something else exciting that they can enjoy right then and there.

It’s hard to go wrong with flowers but you can make it even more special if you choose a bloom that is her favourite or a bouquet in her favourite colours. You can either deliver these yourself or you can have them delivered for an extra grand gesture.

Sweet and sentimental gifts

If this is a particularly special birthday or event that you were looking to celebrate (like a graduation), you might be looking for a sweet and sentimental gift over a more material gift item. This could be a prized piece of jewellery or it might even be a framed photo of a time you shared together.

Think deeply about the person she has become and what you want to communicate to her, and then think about what type of sentimental gift is just right.

An experience gift

Have you considered giving a gift that is more of an experience? Perhaps this is tickets to a show or a movie theatre, skydiving or a hot air balloon ride, or really anything that resonates with her interests and passions. The beauty of an experiential gift is that it will never be forgotten, and it is typically something people do not buy for themselves.

If all of your experiential gift ideas turn out to be quite expensive you can always see if someone else would like to contribute to that experience as well. To make it particularly special, you can even do that experience with them so it is a special shared moment between the gift’s givers and the lucky gift recipient.

~

Has this got you inspired to find the perfect gift for her? There are really so many options and it can get quite overwhelming when you think of all the things you want to give and all the things you think she wants. There is always the option to ask your goal setting girl what exactly she wants or even what sort of gift she is interested in. This might be all you need to go away and create the perfect gift for her on her special day.