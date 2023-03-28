Dreamy Honeymoon Cruise Destinations in Australia

After all the wedding planning madness, you want a magical, romantic, effortless holiday with your spouse that is memorable. An amazing all-inclusive holiday could be exactly what you need after your big day. Going on a cruise for your honeymoon ticks all these boxes: all meals in designated restaurants, most activities and entertainment, accommodation and travel to some pretty amazing destinations, making your honeymoon memorable.

P&O Cruises offers idyllic cruises for a lovers’ getaway, with options to enjoy both onboard and on shore activities. Whether the two of you are seeking relaxation or a spot of snorkelling and adventuring, there’s a perfect cruise for the two of you.

Why go on a cruise for your honeymoon?

Take some of the honeymoon planning responsibilities off your shoulders. You and your spouse-to-be are likely keeping busy with all the wedding planning, so having things like transit and accommodation sorted are such a plus. Cruise into a relaxed honeymoon mode with main meals in designated restaurants taken care of, and activities and entertainment readily available at your fingertips. One of the biggest draw cards of a honeymoon cruise is all the amazing activities, sightseeing and experiences you can enjoy when you book a P&O’s Shore Tours. Stroll along a sandy, exotic beach hand in hand and feel all the wedding stress melt away.

Back onboard, there are many affordable upgrades and special occasion packages to put the cherry on top of an already fabulous honeymoon cruise. Unwind in the spa together, celebrate with all-inclusive drinks packages, and treat yourselves to a balcony room to enjoy the romance of breathtaking sunsets, privately.

The best honeymoon cruise destinations

Finding you and your loved one’s idea of heaven is a breeze once you’ve settled on cruising for your honeymoon. But with so many affordable honeymoon destinations, you might need a hand finding the most suitable option. We’ve narrowed down the best honeymoon destinations:

Pacific Islands.

There is nothing more idyllic and perfect than spending some days on islands of paradise with your significant other. P&O’s Pacific Island Hopper, departing from Brisbane, makes visiting multiple dreamy destinations easy, without the extra travel stressors.

The Whitsundays.

If you two are all about snorkelling, diving, and enjoying incredible cuisines and gorgeous views, then a cruise to Airlie Beach may be the best honeymoon cruise for you. Take a shore tour to the magnificent Whitsundays or Whitehaven Beach, a peaceful escape where you can lay down together on the whitest sand and enjoy everything this amazing beach has to offer.

Short Breaks.

Sometimes a newlywed couple just wants a brief getaway to enjoy the new chapter of their lives. A Short Break Cruise makes for a brilliant experience for those who want a little celebrative holiday as well as some chill time after all the busy wedding celebrations. When couples don’t have much time, this classic getaway works a treat as the fastest way to slow down.

Southern Getaway

This is a super memorable option, as you’ll discover some of Australia’s best-kept secrets together. All that gourmet food will have you even more excited for romantic dinners for two. Departing from either Adelaide or Melbourne, you’ll no doubt spot a heap of native wildlife on Kangaroo Island, and you’ll adore everything that Adelaide and its surrounding region have to offer.

Start planning your honeymoon cruise now

With a world of options for amazing honeymoon cruises, a little bit of guidance goes a long way. Your honeymoon is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but that doesn’t mean planning for it has to be stressful. Fortunately, the honeymoon of your dreams is attainable with P&O Cruises.

Have a look at some of P&O’s current cruise deals to get started on your search for honeymoon destinations. After all the wedding spending, there’s nothing better than having an affordable honeymoon destination to look forward to. With zero hotel transfers or transport costs and so many inclusive treats and perks, you’ll have more time to sit back, relax, and enjoy all the romance with the one you love on a honeymoon cruise.

