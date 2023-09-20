Slots are the electronic version of slot machines. The operation mechanism is simple: place a bet, press a button, and the virtual reels spin. If, after stopping, a certain combination appears, you have won something. Each spin is called a spin.

Let’s be honest: the design of the online pokies Australia real money can hardly be called beautiful and certainly in line with modern minimalist trends. But why do these bright, epileptically blinking pictures make users play repeatedly? Let’s figure out what’s going on.

The Magic of Numbers

In psychology, there is a “magic number” 7. This is the number of objects a person can simultaneously hold in the field of attention. If there are more objects, the brain will simply become confused and freeze: it cannot process information and make decisions. Trying to reach him at such moments is like chaotic mouse clicks on a computer monitor that suddenly freezes.

Now, remember online casino slots. It dazzles in the eyes: everything glitters, spins, flies, shimmers. There are a lot of distracting elements, and each of them competes for the user’s attention. His gaze continually jumps between flashing objects in an attempt to “grab” onto something more or less static. For example, the Spin button.

UX/UI Design online pokies for Australia Real Money

One of the secrets of successful slots is a clear interface. Everything that performs the CTA function should stand out, especially the registration buttons, deposits, and spins. Take care of the user’s comfort for your benefit: the more convenient it is for him to press the button, the higher the likelihood he will do it.

Remember that the interface should be displayed well on both a computer and a phone. When designing for a mobile version, it is worth remembering that the user will most likely hold the device with one hand. This means that the CTAs should be positioned to be easily reached with the thumb of the hand where the phone is lying.

How else do slots attract users? Tense atmosphere. Graphics, design, and sound design work for it. The casino does not focus on small “victories”; otherwise, the user will quickly get his dose of dopamine and leave. It is much more effective to pretend that there was no victory. Colour, animation, and sound highlight only a big win, which will please the user so much that he will continue to play to re-experience a positive emotion.

Colour Like a Chimera

You probably know that each colour has meaning, and marketers and designers take this as an axiom. There is some sense in this: colour evokes certain associations in a person. They may differ depending on various factors, for example, the type of person’s activity. A farmer will associate green with fields and freedom, and a banker with money and a closed office space.

If colour theory isn’t enough, let’s turn to physiology. The human eye has cones: they are responsible for the perception of colour. When you look at one colour (especially a bright one) for too long, the cones get tired and switch to another.

Now, you gaze from one colourful object to another and see the remaining spots after viewing the first bright object. These colours are imaginary: the eye does not see them; the brain sees them. They are called chimeras.

Conclusion

We must give credit to the slot designers. Typically, marketers and those who want to sell services focus on pushing the user to decide, focusing his attention on the offer, product, etc. In online casinos, they did exactly the opposite, and now you know what tricks will make the player click on the spin repeatedly.