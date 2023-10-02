A trip to Europe is one of the most interesting experiences a person can have. There are numerous natural attractions, exotic places and exciting cities. You will need at least a month to get just a small taste of Europe’s identity. That’s why we have made a list of some of the must-see attractions when you visit Europe.

1. Eiffel Tower, France

The Eiffel Tower is one of the most popular attractions in France. It was built by Gustave Eiffel between 1887 and 1889 and was intended to serve as the entrance to the 1889 World’s Fair. The tower is 324 meters high and was the tallest man-made building until the construction of the Empire State Building. The Eiffel Tower has several restaurants, cafes, gift stores and observation decks.

A Europe eSIM can make your trip to Italy more enjoyable, as it provides you with unlimited data access and the liberty to switch between networks to search for places on the go and plan visit times when visiting multiple attractions.

2. Acropolis of Athens, Greece

The sight of the Acropolis is breathtaking and is one of the most famous destinations in Greece. Most of the famous buildings on the Acropolis were built in the fifth century BC under the supervision of Pericles. The most famous is the Parthenon, a temple built to thank the gods for the victory over the Persian army.

3. Colosseum, Italy

The Colosseum represents the ultimate symbol of imperial Rome in all its glory. It was built between 70 and 80 AD of volcanic rock and travertine limestone. The amphitheater was designed for 50,000 spectators. The Colosseum hosted the famous gladiator fights, but also other spectacles such as naval battles, executions and reenactments of famous battles.

4. Louver Museum, France

The Louver Museum is the largest and most popular museum in France. It is a 73,000-square-foot facility that was originally built as a 13th-century palace and has been remodeled over the centuries. It was built in the 13th century and rebuilt over the centuries.

Outside the museum are glass pyramids that are the landmark of the museum and serve as the entrance to the museum. The Louver houses 380,000 objects, 35,000 of which are on permanent display. These objects include paintings, sculptures and archeological artifacts. Among the most famous are the Mona Lisa by Leonardo Da Vinci, the Venus de Milo, and the sculpture of the Winged Victor of Samothrace.

5. Stonehenge, England

The monument of Stonehenge is one of the most iconic attractions in England. It was built between 3000-2000 BC from sandstones 4 meters high in a circle with an inner horseshoe-shaped stone circle. Stonehenge and its surroundings are a World Heritage Site ( UNESCO ).

The purpose of this monument is still a mystery, and scholars still debate why it was built. Some speculate that it was an ancient burial site, a Neolithic calendar, a religious site, or a scientific observatory.

A trip to Europe can be exciting and adventurous. Among the many places you can visit, there are some that are a must-see. Visit some of the places we have mentioned in the list so you know you will have a wonderful experience.

When you visit your favorite travel destination, be it in Europe, the US or Asia,, it is recommended to get a Europe eSIM as it can make your trip more enjoyable with unlimited data access and reliable connections from the local network, and you can always keep your existing WhatsApp number.