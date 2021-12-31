Everything you need to know about physical sunscreen in 2022

Need a new sunscreen for 2022? Let us introduce you to physical sunscreen! It’s perfect for summertime (often with a matte finish excellent for humid days), and works a charm on the most reactive, sensitive skin. Read on to learn what actually is physical sunscreen and our top picks for the new year.

What is physical sunscreen?

Physical sunscreen are sunscreens that use mineral formulations to reflect and absorb UV radiation as it hits the skin. Nowadays, most tend to call them ‘mineral sunscreen’ given they are composed of fine mineral particles. Physical sunscreen is really popular for people with sensitive skin as oftentimes it causes less irritation than chemical options.

What minerals make up physical sunscreens?

The two main minerals used in physical sunscreen are zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.

Zinc Oxide: Protects skin from UVA and UVB rays while working as a soothing anti-inflammatory to reactive, angry skin.

Titanium Dioxide: Gentle, solid broad spectrum protection with skin-soothing properties.

How often do you need to apply sunscreen?

Anytime the UV index is rated 3 or over you should be wearing sunscreen. This includes even if you’re working indoors or driving in your car as the sun can reach you through the windows! You should also keep in mind that the UV index is just an estimate, so it’s a good habit to get into by simply putting on your sunscreen every morning no matter the UV rating. When it comes to reapplying, we recommend a couple times a day particularly if swimming or sweating.

Do you need to wear sunscreen every day?

UV rays are the biggest cause of ageing (not to mention a ton of other serious health problems including skin cancers), so we absolutely recommend vigilance and wearing sunscreen every day when the UV index is 3 or over. Don’t forget this is just one element of sun protection and it’s important to adopt other measures like wearing a hat, and sunglasses, as well as staying in the shade when the UV index is high.

2 Best Physical Sunscreens

Sunscreen is high on our shopping lists right now as we start another Australian summer. When it comes to facial sunscreens, we don’t go past Ultra Violette. They just get how to make sunscreen work on your face, with the rest of your skin care and it never splits under our makeup either. These are our two favourite physical sunscreens from Violette.

1. Ultra Violette Lean Screen SPF 50+

Lean Screen is perfect for hot sticky days during an Australian summer. It sets matte, making her particularly ideal for oiler skin types or if you tend to get a little like this during the heat. Lean Screen is an SPF 50+, zinc based formula but please don’t think of our cricketers- this skinscreen is way better than those colourful zinc stripes!

Features of Lean Screen:

SPF 50+

Zinc oxide formula

Fragrance free

Matte finish

Ideal for sensitive skin

2. Ultra Violette Clean Screen SPF 30

If you prefer a titanium dioxide formula when it comes to your sunscreen, then try Clean Screen. It’s an SPF 30 formula and particularly great for sensitive, reactive skin. Clean is fragrance and alcohol free, so you’ll barely realise you’re wearing it. She has a lightweight gel texture and a natural finish making her work well for most skin types.

Features of Clean Screen:

SPF 30

Titanium dioxide formula

Fragrance free

Alcohol free

Ideal for acne prone skin

Ready to try physical sunscreen? Find out more about Ultra Violette now.