Find a Rehab in Castle Rock

It can be hard to admit that we need help. I know when I have struggled in the past, actually reaching out to people for assistance was the hardest part. A lot of us don’t like that vulnerability, or to admit that we’ve done something wrong.

Perhaps that is why choosing a rehabilitation center is so difficult. Finding a location that is both welcoming and firm, that provides structure and understanding – well, it can feel impossible. Let me give some guidance on this process.

Signs to Look for a Rehab Center

Like I mentioned before, it can be painful to admit that we need help. Especially when we’re undergoing something as trying as a substance misuse disorder. Because that is how drug and alcohol addiction are classified by professionals in the field, I will do my best to stick with this diction. Respect is at the forefront of my mind.

Unfortunately, many people who could truly benefit from rehab don’t pursue treatment. In 2012, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) found that only 10% of people suffering actually sought out those services. If you’re finding yourself in a crisis and don’t know where to turn, you can access their hotline here.

Symptoms of Addiction

You might feel like these are obvious. The reality of the situation is that they can be subtle and insidious in their progression. Some of the general symptoms include a lack of control. If the world feels like it is moving around you, without you, and you feel hopeless, or a need to misuse a substance, you might need to seek help.

Of course, that’s not the only evidence. If you’re going about your day and you find that using the drug is the most important thing that you prioritize above anything else, that implies that it has become your main priority. This is another symptom of substance misuse disorder. You should be prioritizing other things in your life – maybe family, friends, or work.

If your relationships are facing hardships and you find that your loved ones are frustrated, angry, or mistrustful of you, it may be because of your substance misuse. After all, many addicts unfortunately resort to lying or stealing to obtain more of their drug. You may also find that you have gaps in your memory or that you are self-isolating (perhaps even to avoid real or perceived consequences).

If you have tried to quit but were unsuccessful, you might need to seek external help. Many of us try self-help groups or other at-home methods of abstaining from using drugs. Sadly, if these methods do not work, you may want to seek another level of services to assist you.

The final symptom I will detail here is perhaps the most important – though, that is debatable of course. If you find that your health is suffering due to a drug, that is a surefire sign that you should probably look for a rehab center. I don’t just mean your physical health, though that is perhaps the most obvious.

Some of those physical signs are blurry vision, drooped eyes, nasal congestion, balance issues, tremors, hallucinations, and lethargy. These vary depending on what type of drug is being used. Someone using cannabis, for example, will likely not experience the same side effects as someone who is using a hallucinogen. WebMD has more details here: https://www.webmd.com/mental-health/addiction/signs-of-drug-addiction.

Meanwhile, the mental signs of a substance misuse disorder are a bit less obvious. If you constantly feel depressed, agitated, or anxious, this might be indicative of addiction. You could even experience some symptoms of psychosis. If you notice anything alarming, you may want to seek rehabilitation services.

Finding a Center

Obviously, this is something deeply personal. The process of locating a center should not be taken lightly. A lot of it will be based on your own location. For example, if you’re looking for rehab facilities in Castle Rock, you might look somewhere different than someone looking for them in Maryland.

When considering where you might want to seek services, there are plenty of things to keep in mind. First, you might want to research what each center actually offers. There are lots of different treatment options, after all.

Another question to consider is what are you actually looking for in your treatment? Are you seeking out a thirty day, sixty day, or ninety day rehab stay? What about a twelve step rehab program, or perhaps a more holistic approach? Research the center of your choice and decide what is most important to you.

Having mental health and detox services are also probably something to prioritize in your care. Substance misuse disorders require compassion and understanding rather than judgement. An ideal center would be able to provide that.

Something else you will probably want to think about is insurance. Thankfully, many insurance companies are now required to cover rehab services now. Given the opioid crisis that has been plaguing the United States for many years now, rehabilitation is thought of as a necessary and important part of the United States citizen’s overall health care.

Still, you will probably want to give your rehab center of choice a call to confirm your insurance is accepted. You deserve to have access to these services without having to pay outrageous copayments. Make sure you do your research and avoid something like that!

Rehab is Nothing to be Ashamed of

Perhaps the overall point that I’ve been trying to make this entire time is that you should not have to feel bad about seeking out this service. Making a positive change in your life and overcoming an addiction is honestly something to be proud of. It’s incredibly difficult to detox and abstain.

Hopefully, post recovery, you will find that you can repair some of your relationships. Personal accountability will be important here. However, with a genuine attempt – well, your life will most likely improve. Reap the benefits of being drug and addiction free. You won’t regret it!