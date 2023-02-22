Fitness and Sleep: How Exercise Can Help You Get a Better Night’s Rest

Fitness trends constantly change, each promising us never-seen-before results. Regardless, being physically active adds quality to almost all aspects of our everyday life, including sleep, which we will discuss in this article, so keep reading.

How Much Should We Exercise?

The Second Edition of the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommends 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity workout weekly, such as brisk walking for adults.

The same paper suggests that the younger population, ages 6 to 17, should be physically active for at least 60 minutes daily, engaging in moderate-to-intensive physical activity like running.

In addition, both groups need muscle-strengthening activities.

However, according to the National Sleep Foundation’s Sleep in America® Poll, an annual study exploring attitudes toward sleep, although almost all respondents claimed they participate in some light activity at least once a week, approximately one in six didn’t engage in a moderate exercise like brisk walking. At the same time, over 40% reported no vigorous activity.

The average time spent, the poll finds, is approximately 4.7 hours a week, which exceeds the mentioned recommendation. Still, the report shows that over a third of Americans don’t exercise that much.

Benefits of Regular Physical Activity

What motivates people to start exercising varies between individuals. Still, aside from helping us stay in shape and achieve optimal body weight, regular physical activity benefits our health and improves overall well-being.

For instance, regular physical activity helps youth to improve bone and heart health and cognition and mitigate the risks of depression. As for adults, regular physical activity helps prevent several types of cancer, heart disease, high blood pressure, and stroke, reduces the risks of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression, etc.

Specific groups also benefit from incorporating regular exercise routines into their everyday life. For instance, women who exercise during pregnancy are at a lower risk of experiencing postpartum depression. Also, older adults are less likely to fall or get injured from falls if they exercise regularly. Finally, physical activity positively impacts one’s quality of sleep. (Physical Activity Guidelines).

Working Out Helps You Sleep Better

First, let us determine what a good night’s sleep is. Again, it all depends on the age, but according to the National Sleep Foundation, adults (ages 18 to 64) should have seven to nine hours of sleep. However, to have a good quality sleep in that time frame, it’s critical to fall asleep in half an hour or less and not wake up more than once during the night.

So how does physical activity add to your sleep?

#1 Physical Activity Improves Sleep Quality and Duration

Each person flows through four phases of sleep. Each stage is associated with a specific brain activity and has distinctive benefits to our physical and mental health.

For instance, the one impacted by physical activity is the slow-wave sleep phase, also known as deep sleep. Exercise extends the length of this phase, positively impacting our immune system and cardiac health and reducing the risks of anxiety and depression. Also, moderate-to-intensive workout decreases sleep onset—the time we try to fall asleep—and lowers the possibility of daytime sleepiness.

Workouts require increased energy spend, making us more tired. Therefore, in addition to improved sleep quality, regular exercise can improve sleep duration, not just on a workout day.

#2 Exercise Is a Stress Reliever; It Helps Lower the Risks of Anxiety and Depression

Working out helps reduce stress, a common initiator of sleep problems. In addition, continuous pressure can lead to anxiety, resulting in sleep deprivation. One of the most effective ways of preventing these conditions is practicing yoga. As a mind-body exercise, yoga calms the parasympathetic nervous system, helping you relax.

Physical activity also helps reduce the symptoms of depression, such as insomnia. In addition, when we work out, our brain secretes a neurotrophic factor, a protein responsible for healthy brain function, which, as scientists assume, mitigates these symptoms.

#3 Regular Workout Helps Fight Sleep Disorders

Physical activity is your ally in dealing with various sleep disorders. For instance, lack of physical activity can lead to weight gain, one of the main causes of OSA, obstructive sleep apnea. With that in mind, regular exercise helps you mitigate the risks of experiencing symptoms of this condition.

Sleep and Exercise: a Bidirectional Relationship

As a workout improves sleep, a good night’s sleep also affects physical activity. When well-rested, you have more energy and motivation to exercise, leading to quality sleep—a wheel worth spinning.