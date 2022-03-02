Healthy Hair Benefits of Keratin Treatment

Keratin is a natural compound found in all human hair and nails. When your hair is lacking keratin or it has been stripped using chemical shampoos and heated styling elements, it can result in damaged hair. To bring your hair back to life, many women choose to have a Keratin treatment.

Keratin hair treatments, also known as Brazilian blowouts can help to bring your hair the nutrients it needs to look its best. There are many shampoos on the market that advertise keratin enriched formulas, but for the best results, it’s best to have a salon treatment. Keratin treatments are not only for women; if you are looking for a great beard renewal treatment, keratin from a professional stylist for beard trimming could be the perfect fix.

A keratin hair treatment can take several hours to complete. While the process itself is simple, the treatment needs to stay on your hair for more than 30 minutes to be properly absorbed into your hair. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the advantages of keratin treatments.

Smooth and Shiny

If your hair is dull and frizzy, it may be time for a keratin treatment. A keratin treatment can smooth out the cells that are overlapped on your hair strands which gives it a smoother look. With more manageable hair, you are less likely to struggle with frizziness, even in humid weather. Keratin treatments can also repair split ends by bonding the hair back together and reducing the need for a trim.

Long Lasting Results

A Keratin hair treatment can cost you anywhere from $200 to $500 so you want results that will look great and last. Keratin treatments can last as long as six months with the proper care. If you have never had a keratin treatment, your stylist will go over the proper care with you to help you extend the life of your results. You will need to limit your shampooing to a maximum of two to three times a week. If you are somebody who hates to miss a shampoo day, a keratin treatment may not be for you.

Drying Time

Keratin treatments help to make your hair more manageable. If you blow dry your hair daily, you will start to notice that your hair dries more quickly. This is due to the increased moisture inside your hair. When your hair is dry and damaged, it is unwilling to release the moisture of a recent wash and may take more time to blow-dry. When you get a keratin treatment you can cut your styling time in half.

Hair Growth

Many women who have had keratin treatments swear that their hair begins to grow faster. While it may seem that way, it’s not entirely true. What happens is that the keratin treatment strengthens your hair eliminating breakage and making it seem like your hair is growing faster.

Less Frustration

If you have nearly given up on your hair due to its dryness and damage and want to adopt the baseball hat fashion, it’s time for a keratin treatment. There is nothing worse than spending time drying, flattening, and smoothing hair only to get minimal results. With a keratin treatment you can eliminate any frustrating styling sessions.

Keratin treatments are a healthy way to improve the look and health of your hair. Talk to your stylist today about getting a keratin treatment and getting the hair that you have always wanted.