Healthy Hair Hints: A Safe Guide to Creating Perfect Curls

As the saying goes, we always want what we don’t have! So you want dead straight, glossy hair? Most likely, your natural locks are frizzy, curly, or have a distinct wave running through them. Prefer a curly, wavy, and more lived-in look? Your head is likely blessed with poker straight locks. The grass is always greener on the other side, as they say!

Nonetheless, achieving the hair look you desire is now easier than ever – with curling irons, straightening devices, and abundant hair styling products and appliances within easy reach, and available from various haircare retailers, hairdressers, beauty salons, and even online stores! But what is the best way to get the hairdo you want, especially if you are craving the elusive perfect curl? Look no further, here are the top hair curling tips you want and need.

Hair Curling Tools and Appliances

If curly hair is what you are after, there are a variety of hair tools and appliances you can use to achieve your desired hairstyle. To be fair, the ever-so-popular curly hair do – be it in the form of either tight ringlets, loose beachy waves, or perhaps a more crimped, frizzy style – can be easily attained using a variety of hair tongs, curling irons, and hair crimpers. Surprisingly, even hair straightening irons can be twisted and turned through the locks to create the perfect curl.

But by far, the best curling tool to use to style your hair into the perfect curls is the Muk Curl Stick. Featuring a titanium barrel for fast, smooth, static-free, and long-lasting curls, this popular hair curling appliance also comes with a premium internal microchip – which provides the tool with a more even heat distribution throughout. This decidedly high-tech hair curling appliance also utilises advanced Micropressor technology – which ensures that an even and consistent temperature is maintained during use – as well as being made from titanium plates, which offer improved and superior curl retention, especially when compared with the ceramic barrels that older, more outdated hair tools often used to be crafted from. Also, take note – this modern-day curling stick also comes with a heatproof glove included – which is undoubtedly essential when taking care not to burn the skin on your hand while utilising the appliance.

In Salon, Permanent Hair Curling Treatments

Reminiscent of the 1980s perm era, in-salon, permanent hair curling treatments are still a thing! The antithesis of the now popular keratin permanent chemical straightening treatment that many naturally curly-haired people choose to treat, straighten and smooth their hair, in-salon hair curling treatments offer a permanent solution to people who detest their flat, lifeless, poker-straight hair and are craving an alternative that offers a hairdo with body, bounce, and character. However, unlike keratin straightening and smoothing treatments – which are said to add shine and gloss to the locks – permanent hair curling can cause dryness and frizziness of the hair if overdone, or if applied to the hair too frequently. As such, engaging the services of a professional hairdresser is recommended for those wanting to receive these sorts of treatments.

Hair Care Products for Curly Hair

Lastly, maintaining the perfect curl in the hair is also dependent on using quality hair products that hold the curl – without making the hair feel the hair, sticky or crusty. A good hairspray will do wonders to make curls last longer in the hair, especially if the curl wearer’s hair is oily, glossy, or shiny – which can make curls slip out faster. A curling mousse is also a good idea, although slightly thicker in texture than hairspray, and can sometimes make the hair feel heavy or tacky to the touch. There is also a range of dry volume powders available on the market which can help curly hair appear bouncier and full of body. Lastly, it all comes down to the shampoo and conditioner you are using. Opt for a nourishing, nutrient-rich formula to ensure your hair stays hydrated even when heat curling it. A heat protectant is also important, as it will also help avoid damage to the hair when curling it with heated tools and appliances.