Here’s How To Buy A Luxury Bag & Avoid Buyer’s Remorse

So, you’re in the market for a luxury leather handbag? Great choice! Designer bags last longer, are made of better materials and elevate any outfit you could pair them with. But before you start shopping, you should make some important decisions so you can purchase something you’ll actually love. Do not feel guilty afterwards.

Understand Your Style

The first thing you’re going to do is look at your own personality, your wardrobe and what you want to come across as. By looking inwards at yourself, you can make a decision that suits you personally. The best way to do this is to see if there’s a handbag you’re missing and want to buy, or if there’s a handbag style you already love. Then look at where you’ll take the bag, and consider the following also:

Bag shape and if it suits you.

Colors including the hardware

Size and capacity of the bag.

Strap and handle length.

Set A Budget

You shouldn’t go bankrupt just to have the perfect bag. Make sure you have a budget in place before you start shopping, this way, you won’t run out of money for the month, and you’ll also be able to purchase without pressure. The important part is to stick to the budget. Really stick to it. Is a bag you’d like outside the budget? Now you have to consider saving up for longer before purchasing. With this rule in place, you’ll feel less of the financial burden.

Pick A Brand You Love

This is a lot harder than it sounds, and everything comes down to the choices you make in steps one and two, but if you want to buy a good bag, you have to know which brand you want. Why? Because each brand has its own look, and the secret is to match that look with your style, to find something that really suits you. For example, if you like the look of a muted monogram, Louis Vuitton Australia is perfect. If you like preppy chic, Chanel might be a better choice.

Do Some Market Research

This is where you start checking up on the bag you’ve chosen and how it will fare in terms of resale value, how the materials will last, if there’s any maintenance and if there’s somewhere you can buy the bag cheaper. By taking on this additional step, you can actually save quite a lot of money. For example, if you buy suede, the upkeep is higher, and the resale value is lower. If you buy a classic leather bag, the upkeep is lower, and the resale price is lower. Remember, a bag isn’t just for today. It’s also a future investment.

Make a Purchase

Now that you have a bag you love, making a purchase is not as simple as you think. Some designers require you to make an appointment or pre-select which bags you want before coming in, others need to approve you before purchase. Most of the time, you can just walk into the store and buy what you want, or simply shop online, but some stores have specific things you must do. From here, all you have to do is make a purchase!

Enjoy Your Purchase!

Now that you have the bag you love, all you have to do is wear it out and about. But remember, maintenance is key, so take good care of your bag, store it well and if there are ever any issues, remember that most designer brands allow for free repairs for the life of your bag, or at least discounted ones.