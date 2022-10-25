Hero Plant-Based Ingredients To Transform Your Hair

The list of plant-based ingredients is constantly growing as we learn more about their unique qualities and benefits. Keep reading to discover the heroic plant-based ingredients used in a range of shampoo, conditioner and hair treatments.

What are plant-based ingredients?

The name pretty much gives it away, but any ingredient that has been derived from a plant is concerned with plant-based. And there’s good reason to use these plant-based elements, as some of the best ingredients for hair are found in nature.

First and foremost, products that use plant-based ingredients are almost always vegan-friendly and choose cruelty-free accredited. If you’re after vegan shampoo and conditioner, seek out brands with these labels.

What is Choose Cruelty-Free Accredited?

Any product not tested on animals or using animal-derived ingredients is considered cruelty-free. The Choose Cruelty-Free trade mark promotes a cruelty free lifestyle, licensing products in which none of the ingredients has been tested on animals. And the rules are stringent!

Nothing tested on animals by anyone (within five years of the Choose Cruelty-Free application date of the product).

Products cannot “contain any ingredients which have been derived from an animal killed specifically for the extraction of that ingredient, have been forcibly extracted from a live animal in a manner that occasioned pain or discomfort, have been derived from any wildlife, are by-products of the fur industry or are slaughterhouse by-products of a commercially significant value.”

What is Vegan Certified?

In Australia, Vegan certification is conducted by Vegan Australia, s an organisation that campaigns nationally for veganism. Any product that bears the Vegan Australia Certified Label does not contain any ingredients of animal origin, and those animal products have not been used during the manufacturing process.

Benefits of Plant-Based Ingredients

Plant-based also encourages far more creativity with formulations and fragrances. While most brands won’t disclose their trade secrets, you can be guaranteed scents and aromas like fresh and fruity top notes to instantly transport you to a virtual tropical island!

More than just smell good, these plant-based ingredients can help nourish, repair hair and increase shine. Through careful research and a dedication to conscious haircare and beauty, the list of plant-based ingredients keeps growing.

Common Plant-Based Ingredients

Organic Aloe Vera Juice : Increases shine.

: Increases shine. Organic Rosehip Oil : Repair and smooth.

: Repair and smooth. Organic Coconut Oil : Strengthen your hair and nourish your scalp.

: Strengthen your hair and nourish your scalp. Organic Avocado Oil : Nourish your hair and scalp.

: Nourish your hair and scalp. Organic Argan Oil : Condition your hair and scalp.

: Condition your hair and scalp. Organic Moringa Oil : Leave your hair feeling deliciously soft and nourished.

: Leave your hair feeling deliciously soft and nourished. Brazil Nut Oil : Hydrate, strengthen and reduce split end formations.

: Hydrate, strengthen and reduce split end formations. Olive Oil : Strengthen and smooth your hair.

: Strengthen and smooth your hair. Kakadu Plum : Support healthy moisture levels in your hair without feeling greasy.

: Support healthy moisture levels in your hair without feeling greasy. Shea Butter : Nourish and condition hair simultaneously.

: Nourish and condition hair simultaneously. Papaya Extracts : Nourish your hair.

: Nourish your hair. Dead Sea Salt: Add texture, giving you an effortless beach babe style.

Non-Plant-Based Ingredients

Despite this extensive list of plant-based ingredients, not every element can be entirely plant-based. Sometimes, cosmetic science is the only way to go. So we’ve thought it best to explain some other ingredients added to haircare and beauty products.

But don’t worry. Even though some of these ingredients are not plant-based, they have been assessed and approved for use in Cosmetic and Personal Care products, following TGA/EU Cosmetic Directive guidelines.

Silicones

Silicone isn’t toxic and is safe to apply to your hair, especially for taming your frizz. Silicone is one of the most effective ingredients for taming hair, locking in moisture, and adding shine. Silicones are an effective hair softener, and because they are non-toxic to plants, they’re also greywater safe.

Preservatives

Preservatives prevent bacterial and fungal contamination. The growth of these microbes may lead to spoilage of the product, but, more importantly, it may expose the user to potential infections, especially those with compromised immune systems. The preservatives we use are included in functional and purposeful amounts.

Sodium Benzoate

Sodium Benzoate is another preservative that stops bacteria and mould from growing in products. There is no need to be concerned about this ingredient as many cosmetics contain this, and it is approved for use in rinse-off and leave-on cosmetics. And because of the low sodium levels and undetectable phosphates in products, Sodium Benzoate is also grey water safe.

Sodium coco-sulphate (contains SLS)

Products containing sodium coco sulphate are derived from Coconut Oil and include some SLS. This ingredient is approved for use in personal care products and is commonly used in shampoo to enhance the cleansing effect of the hair, where oil and dirt build-up is common.

Ingredients & Chemicals To Avoid

What ingredients are bad for hair? You’ve probably seen extensive lists of harmful chemicals and ingredients featuring complicated names and hard-to-remember acronyms. Rather than bore you with an unending list of scientific terminology, here is an easy-to-remember list of ingredients and chemicals to avoid in your haircare and beauty products.

No Parabens

No SLES & ALS

No Propylene Glycol

No Triclosan

No EDTA

No Harsh Detergents

No Petrochemical Cleansers

No Mineral Oils

Plant-Based Hair Care You Can Recycle

In addition to the never-ending list of plant-based ingredients, there are many reasons to choose plant-based haircare the next time you’re at your local supermarket. By sourcing as many ingredients from renewable and sustainable sources, brands can continue to improve their formulations and replace synthetically-obtained elements with new plant-based alternatives.

Moreover, some beauty brands are going a step further with recycled packaging. A crazy 130,000 tonnes of plastic end up in Australian waterways and oceans yearly! Even if you’re using plant-based hair care products, they may not be so good for the environment once thrown away, especially when you realise that only 9% of plastic is recycled in Australia!

Don’t just stop at plant-based hair care. Seek out brands that promote sustainable practices like recycled packaging that can be reused again and again. Or even more innovatively, soft plastic refill pouches that are 100% recyclable thanks to REDcycle.

Start your Conscious Haircare journey and switch to sustainable hair care with plant-based ingredients.