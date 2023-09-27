Many individuals deal with substance abuse and addiction issues. You might know a problem drinker in your life, or maybe you know someone who has battled opioid addiction. Many other substances are potentially problematic as well.

Addiction support and treatment are available, and you may need to look into them at some point for someone you know. There are many ways doctors and mental health professionals try to treat addiction, and holistic therapy is one of those.

What exactly does it involve, though? We’ll briefly describe it in the following article.

What Precisely is Holistic Therapy for Addiction?

Holistic therapy for drug use involves an attitudinal approach. This is different from the techniques that go along with some other therapy methods.

Essentially, it involves studying and investigating ethical, societal, spiritual, familial, and psychological reasons why someone is struggling with substances. In other words, if someone with a substance problem pursues this treatment option, they will be looking into non-medicinal treatments that can hopefully get them away from this problematic behavior.

Who Can Benefit from It the Most?

Someone who wants an unconventional approach to addiction treatment might want to look into this method. They may benefit from yoga, acupuncture, and meditation while trying to get clean.

This stands in stark contrast to medications that a drug counselor or therapist might use to treat someone who’s not using the holistic approach. However, there are still some techniques used in holistic treatments that overlap with other approaches.

Usually, you will still undergo counseling, whether in a group session or one-on-one environment, if you try holistic treatments. Most disciplines that help people deal with addiction believe in the efficacy of counseling, so that’s something you’ll see with virtually every program that you might investigate.

Why is It So Popular?

There are all kinds of reasons why people use and abuse drugs and alcohol. There are nearly as many treatment methods. That’s an additional challenge that some substance abusers face. They might not know which treatment option is going to do the best job for them.

However, there are many individuals who feel that a natural and noninvasive way of getting clean is what will benefit them the most. Often, these are the addicts who will try the holistic method of getting clean.

Those who feel that there’s a spiritual, psychological, societal, familial, or even ethical reason behind their drug or alcohol use might feel that a gentle way of dealing with the problem will work best. Activities like meditation and yoga may appeal.

Many individuals will also try the holistic approach if other attempts have failed. There are some clinics and counselors who swear by it, and some parts of the country where these clinics and centers proliferate.

Treatment through these centers and clinics can be either inpatient or outpatient. Those who think it sounds like a viable option can contact these programs through their websites. They have a proven record of success, so this should certainly be something that substance abusers consider.