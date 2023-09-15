In the present-day digital world, everything runs on electricity. Electricity has become one of the most basic fuels of our running life. And at the same time, the cost of electricity is always the talk of the houses. From working professionals to individual house owners, everyone wants an affordable plan.

Thanks to AGL, this requirement can be fulfilled.

AGL is a leading Australian energy company established in 1837 as Australian Gas Light. The journey of nearly two centuries can be witnessed among millions of satisfied residential and business customers, and AGL is achieving the nation’s best energy generators and retailers.

In this blog, we are talking about how AGL’s various plans can help you save on electricity bills. So, let’s get reading.

AGL Electricity Plans

AGL electricity rates make AGL a good option for any Australian household. Their plans, prices, and services prove to be one of the best and most competitive. For your reference, we are highlighting AGL prices for New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia.

AGL Electricity NSW

AGL Value Saver costs 5% less than the AER reference price, which means the per-year cost is $1,735.

The basic connection costs are equal to the AER reference price.

AGL Electricity VICTORIA

AGL Value Saver costs 10% less than Victorian Default Offer VDO, which means per year cost is $1,413.

The basic connection costs are equal to the VDO prices.

AGL Electricity QUEENSLAND

AGL Value Saver costs 5% less than the AER reference price, which means the per-year cost is $1,870.

The basic connection costs are equal to the AER reference price.

AGL Electricity SOUTH AUSTRALIA

AGL Value Saver costs 7% less than the reference price, which means a total of $2,119 per year, whereas the basic connection costs are equal to the reference price.

Value Saver vs Basics

AGL Value Saver

AGL Value Saver plan has no exit fees, no lock-in contracts, and customers can pay bills monthly. This plan is available for new users with e-billing only. A small credit amount will also be given upon successful signup.

AGL Basics

AGL Basics are slightly higher in rates in comparison to Value Saver. It also has no exit fee, no lock-in contracts, and small credit is given in specific locations only.

Reference prices differ with the location. These prices are accurate to our information, but prices may vary. Always check prices directly with the retailer before choosing a plan.

For the most accurate and latest plans and rates, visit the official website of AGL.

AGL Gas Service

AGL started as a Gas and light company. It provides natural gas across the nation with two plans: value saver and basics. We are listing the AGL Natural Gas connection with rates for different locations.

NSW

Here, prices for both plans are the same, i.e., $880, and a credit amount of $75 is also available for first-time signup. Value Saver pack requires e-billing and email communication.

VIC

Value saver yearly cost is $1,187, whereas Basics costs $1,262.

QLD

Queensland has a Basics plan only at the yearly cost of $673.

SA

Here price for both plans is the same, i.e., $869.

WA

AGL offers two different plans – AGL Set & Forget and AGL Savers.

Savers: a discount of 40% off gas usage and supply charges.

Set & Forget: a discount of 41% off gas usage and supply charges if paid via direct debit.

Yearly gas usage differs from location to location and distributor. Before making a purchase, don’t forget to check prices directly with the retailer.

AGL Services

AGL provides gas and light services in Australia. If you are thinking of purchasing an AGL connection, see the table below to know the availability of service in your region.



CONCLUSION

AGL offers a comprehensive range of options to help its customers manage energy costs effectively. With seamless evolution since 1837, AGL, beyond affordability, commits to customer satisfaction. Energy is an essential part of our lives, and we cannot escape our bills. However, we can choose services that suit our priorities and habits. Take control of your energy costs and explore various AGL gas and electricity plans.