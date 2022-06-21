How can I edit my statement of purpose?

Since you are reading this article — congratulations! You likely finished writing your SOP, an overwhelming yet crucial part of your grad school application. Now all that’s left is to refine it. In this article, you’ll find practical advice and hacks that will help you edit your statement of purpose.

Leave It to Professionals

Since it is likely your first statement of purpose there is no shame in hesitating whether it’s good enough. Fortunately, there are many editing services that can help you edit it for you. These trained professionals with years of experience know exactly what to do to make it stand out among the others. Meanwhile, you’ll have more time to tend to other important matters of your application process. If you want your SOP editing to be flawless, check out the link.

Check Compliance with Requirements

There is nothing worse than getting a work-of-art text turned down because of wrong spacing. So first of all review the SOP requirements and thoroughly check every item. See if the fonts for headlines and paragraphs are the right size, check the margins, paragraph indenting and spacing, and anything else you can think of. Neat formatting is a point in your favor, as it shows how careful and attentive you are.

Proofread and SOP

After you are done with the previous task, check the text for mistakes. Carefully look for grammar, punctuation, spelling errors, and also stylistic ones. The last ones are hard to spot, but you can help yourself by reading the formal style of writing requirements to better understand what in your text might not fit it. For best results use free online editing services, such as Grammarly. They will help you proofread faster and may find complex mistakes you’d otherwise miss.

Check the Word Count

It is very important to fit into the required text length. This will not only show that you have read and followed the requirements but also help you stick to the important information. When writing a statement of purpose it is very easy to get carried away and get into unnecessary details about your school years, family, and hobbies. This will make it harder for the reader to follow your line of thought and can deflect their attention from really important parts where you describe your greatest achievements. So keep your writing clear and on point for the best results. In most cases, the SOP is between 500 and 1000 words.

Ask Someone to Read Your Statement

When you’ve done all in your powers, it is time to get a second opinion. Let your parents, friends, or anybody else you can trust read your SOP. The best option is if someone you know has recently applied and got accepted. Also, someone who knows you well may point out your achievements that you forgot to include.

Conclusion

Here is some advice on how you can refine and edit your statement of purpose. If you want more insights into how to write a statement of purpose check out this article.