How Have Smartphones Changed the Way Businesses Operate?

Our smartphones take part in almost every aspect of our lives. We keep our contacts, calendars, photos, and communications with our friends and colleagues – all of the most important details of our lives are in our phones. But perhaps more than anything, they have changed the way we work.

Communication

Smartphones allow us to stay connected with colleagues at all times, regardless of location. We can easily send and receive emails, texts, and calls, and use various messaging and video conferencing apps to collaborate with team members. This decreases friction on every front of working together: coordination, cooperation, and collaboration of every variety are easier and more accessible with our phones.

It’s not just colleagues we are better connected to, either. Mobile apps for CRMs, social media, and other customer management tools give our customers anything right up to 24/7 access, and that helps us deliver better customer service and improve our products faster and in closer compliance with our customers’ needs. These tools help us improve transparency by granting us so many more options to collect and share information with customers. And it gives us better access to them as well – you can build an ad and launch a campaign in a matter of hours, or even minutes, with the right tools.

Having all of that juicy data in one place makes it that much easier to personalise your interactions, services, and products to make sure you’re delivering exactly what your customers and clients need every time. Getting it wrong is easy; getting it right takes patience, attention to detail, and, above all, knowing what they want.

Productivity

Our phones help us do so much more than communicate these days. They give us instant access to a wealth of information, including company data, documents, and relevant news and trends. We can easily search for and access this information on the go, which helps us make informed decisions and stay up-to-date on industry developments, even when there’s no time slot set aside for “research” in our schedule. They allow us to complete tasks and access tools and resources from anywhere. We can create and edit documents, presentations, and access project management tools and software using our smartphones. This means we can work from anywhere and be productive, even when we’re not in the office.

Phones also allow us to interact with our customers in new and unique ways. Mobile payments make selling possible anywhere and everywhere, from popup brunch shops to PPE and safety vending machines – and it’s as easy as 1-2-*boop*! You can even manage retail or vending machine inventory right from your phone. There are so many other advantages of near-field communication technologies that are incredibly under-utilised: digital business cards, linking clients to our own websites or other online content, and transferring files wirelessly are so much easier than most people know! Check out all of these cool things you probably didn’t even know you could do with your phone to make your work life just that extra little bit easier.

Planning

Of course, managing events has never been easier. Mass email services, image editing software, scheduling tools, and collaborative chats can make the difference between pulling everything off without a hitch and watching everything go wrong at the last minute. Playing videos or music at the touch of a button can never be underestimated – a good Bluetooth speaker and a little portable projector can literally save the day, whether it be for a presentation, entertaining coworkers, or just to impress clients. It’s little things like this that can make or break a big client interaction – showing off your tech-savvy and attention to detail can be the difference between gaining your client’s trust and losing it.

Keep It Simple

Our phones can definitely help make us more productive, but even work can be a distraction- it’s so important to learn how to tune out the noise and take time for ourselves once in a while. Digital detoxes are becoming more and more popular all the time, and it seems like we’re always looking for excuses to switch off! Don’t feel too guilty about going MIA once in a while – it’s important for mental health, and burning out is never good for productivity! Stay sharp out there, but don’t forget to treat yourself right!