How to start a career in 7 steps according to Jooble’s research

Given the high degree of volatility in an ever-changing technological and political world, it has become more crucial than ever to define and develop a future career in a way that will enable you to navigate and flourish through shifting social trends and challenging economic times.

Deciding on a new career can be difficult and needs serious evaluation in terms of your inborn skills, long-term prospects, and personal life goals. Whether you are planning to become a brain surgeon or doing remote work with no experience in Australia, the right action taken at the right time can propel you to the apex of your chosen career, while the wrong decision might plunge you into a professional life of dissatisfaction, frustration, and stagnation. You may have the right skills to be successful in certain professions, but you’ll never reach your full potential unless you choose the career path that suits your temperament, goals, and particular skill set.

With that in mind, the experts from job aggregator Jooble have looked at 7 effective strategies that you can put into practice to help you kickstart a new career.

1. Start with finding out what you enjoy doing

As the old saying goes: “If you love what you do, you will never have to work a day in your life.” Throughout most of history, humans worked just to survive. But times have changed. Nowadays, people demand more from life than just working to exist; to provide shelter, and put food on the table. We yearn to pursue a true and fulfilling purpose. And to understand that purpose, the first step is to be self-aware. What are you good at? What do you feel strongly about? What gives you the most happiness or fulfillment?

To begin your quest to find a fulfilling, meaningful career, you need to ask yourself these questions:

What interests and excites me?

What kind of things do I naturally excel at?

What kind of temperament do I have – introvert or extrovert?

What matters to me most – money or job satisfaction?

What kind of mind do I have – analytical or creative?

Do I like working with my hands or my brain?

The first step is to determine what you enjoy doing the most and then decide on a career that fits your needs and your particular interests and skills.

2. Do the SWOT analysis

To help you on the road to self-discovery, use the SWOT analysis method. It’s an excellent technique that can help you determine your strengths and weaknesses. Your SWOT analysis should be based on facts rather than opinions or emotions. Concentrate on the four defined areas: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT).

Look at yourself objectively. Be truthful about your character traits, interpersonal relationships, and what works for you and what doesn’t. Make a list. Be honest about your strengths and areas that need work.

3. Have a clear vision of your future

Vision is a picture of the way we want our future to be. Visualizing career scenarios can help you decide which career path interests and excites you. What do you see as the broad picture? Can you envision how your life will be in 10, 15, or 20 years? For example, if you decide to become a journalist, do you see yourself still enjoying that role ten or twenty years from now? What is the long-term potential for growth and advancement in that position? Will there be scope to specialize or branch out into different forms of news media?

A clear vision of your place in your future career will help you choose a profession that is in line with your goals and expectations for yourself.

4. Research your chosen career path thoroughly

Research all the information you can about the career you are considering. Learn about the most recent trends in that sector and how it is likely to evolve in the future. What are the future prospects for growth in the industry, long-term job security, job availability, and potential earning capacity? Learn more about the difficulties/obstacles facing that particular industry. The more knowledgeable you are about the career you are interested in, the better you will be equipped to make the right decision.

5. Build on your skills

Every profession has a variety of essential skills that set top performers apart from the rest. Your ability to build a successful career depends on knowing what abilities are needed to succeed – and whether you possess them.

Choose a profession that will allow you to use and develop your innate skills. And keep developing those abilities by studying, reading, and training.

6. Equip yourself with the necessary qualifications

Complete the required education and training programs for the career you are interested in. Without the proper levels of education and training, you will be prevented from working in the field of your choice. Look for mentors who are willing to assist you. Studying under people who have come before you will allow you to benefit from their vast experience. It may surprise you to know that many successful people are willing to share their wealth of knowledge and expertise with others who are just starting out.

7. Define long-term career goals

Setting goals will provide you with a blueprint for a clear vision of the future. Your objectives must be time-bound, specific, measurable, attainable, and realistic.

Long-term objectives don’t have to be inflexible. They are adaptable and can evolve in response to new experiences, opportunities, and challenges. Some people work toward long-term goals for years or even decades. A long-term goal can be advancing to a managerial position, becoming a specialist in your field, or becoming a top earner. Regardless of the end goal, setting long-term objectives will help you define what you ultimately want to achieve in your chosen profession.

Final thoughts

Choosing a new career can undoubtedly be daunting, but all it needs is careful research and an open mind. At the end of the day, the three most important elements that will assist you in putting yourself on a successful and rewarding career path are self-awareness, careful planning, and hard work.