Travel nurses, as the name would suggest, travel to different parts of the world to provide healthcare services. They may work in hospitals, clinics, or other healthcare facilities. Travel nurses may also provide healthcare services in rural or underserved areas where the demand for nursing services exceeds the number of nurses who work there. Travel nursing is a rewarding profession but there are challenges you should be aware of. Being on to go all the time as a nurse can take a toll on your body, particularly your feet. The good news is that there are products and lifestyle adjustments that can help. If you’re in need of information, keep reading to find out how to take care of your feet as a travel nurse.

How can you take care of your feet as a travel nurse?

There are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to taking care of your feet as a travel nurse. One of the most important is to wear comfortable shoes. This may seem like common sense, but when you’re on your feet all day long, it’s easy to forget about comfort. Wearing supportive shoes can prevent foot pain and injuries. Another thing to keep in mind is that feet can swell up when you’re on vacation or traveling, so be sure to bring along a pair of shoes that will fit comfortably even if they are a little bit bigger than your usual size.

Morton’s neuroma is a condition that nurses often experience that affects the nerves between the toes. It is often caused by wearing tight shoes. Morton’s neuroma can cause a tingling or burning sensation in the toes, and may also cause pain. In severe cases, it can result in numbness in the toes. Treatment for Morton’s neuroma includes using over-the-counter pain medications and ice packs, as well as avoiding activities that cause pain. In some cases, surgery may be needed to remove the part of the nerve causing compression.

A simple way to protect your feet when you’re working is to stretch them and your calves regularly. This can prevent cramps, discomfort, and other problems. You can do some basic stretches before you go to bed each night, or when you have a break during your workday.

What else should you know about travel nursing?

If you plan to work as a travel nurse, you should know that there are staffing and recruitment agencies that provide assignments specifically geared toward healthcare travelers, like the Fusion Marketplace app. Fusion Marketplace allows you to search through nursing assignments in many parts of the country, so you can browse open positions in a wide range of nursing specialties. A major benefit of working as a travel nurse is that you have the flexibility to choose your assignments, take breaks when you need them, and design your own schedule to maintain a work/life balance.

Nurses have a lot of job security. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, working as a nurse practitioner is projected to be one of the fastest-growing occupations in the United States, with a job growth rate of 40 percent from 2021 to 2031. That’s much faster than the average for all occupations. The growth is being driven by an aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which require more nursing care. Nurses also typically make above-average salaries, and travel nurses can make even more due to the growing demand for their services.

As a travel nurse, it’s necessary to take good care of yourself. You’re likely away from home for long periods of time, and you’ll need to make sure you’re eating well, getting enough sleep, and staying healthy. You will need to take extra care of your feet since nurses spend a lot of time on them and can be prone to developing foot problems or experiencing pain. Fortunately, there are some steps you can take to address these issues, including purchasing more comfortable shoes, using orthotic insoles, and stretching regularly. If you follow the tips in this article, you’ll be able to feel your best when you’re at work.