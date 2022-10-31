How Women Are Changing Online Gambling

Online gambling has witnessed an upsurge thanks to technology. Gradually, online gambling is getting prominent, like traditional shop betting. The implication is that the traditional notion of gambling is now being challenged.

In the past, gambling was mostly associated with men, and only few women participated in it. However, this is not the case, as recent research has shown that more women between the ages of 35 and 50 are involved in gambling like they do with other technological innovations. In Sweden, for instance, research has shown that more than half of the active online gamblers are women. Also, it has been revealed that while men spend more but less frequently on gambling, women spend less but more frequently.

Why Do Women Gamble?

Women gamble for the following reasons:

Fun

Many women gamble for the fun of it. Women want to have the leisure to chat with friends and socialize. This gives them a release from their stressful lives. This is why women hardly play gambling games that require a lot of analytical reasoning. Women prefer fast-paced games where they get to have fun and could earn money while at it.

Boredom and Loneliness

Some women go into gambling to get rid of boredom and loneliness. This explains why women prefer to gamble online. A lot of women who have relationships that are not working out get involved in gambling. This allows them to get over the depression that comes with loneliness. They feel they are handling their issues without hurting anyone. They can escape into their world by gambling online. This allows them to remain anonymous while killing time. However, playing to get rid of boredom can lead to addiction if not controlled.

Money

Some women go into gambling because they want to win at a casino with live dealers. Research has shown that while men play for fun, many women play to win. In many cases, though, many people lose their money more than they win. Some who are lucky can make good gambling decisions that help them get money to offset their bills.

How Women Influence Online Gambling

Some ways women have influenced online gambling include:

Empowerment

Women constitute over 40% of employees who are in charge of running gambling casinos in Europe. Many more women are getting involved in software development for online gambling platforms. This means that more women are making a livelihood and getting empowered by online gambling involvement. This involvement could be direct or indirect. In addition, women are gradually finding their way into top managerial positions in the gambling industry. An example is the CEO of Bet365, Denise Coates. Many other successful women are making an impact in the gambling industry. These include Therese Hillman, the past CEO of NetEnt, Zoe Osmond, CEO of GambleAware, and others. These women have made a tremendous impact on the gambling industry.

Theme Change

Before now, many gambling sites had mainly masculine themes. However, in recent times, more themes that are attractive to women are being used by gambling sites. Some gambling sites even use feminine names to attract more women players. In some cases, bonuses are given as an attraction to female players. Many casinos online now choose a brand image that is gender neutered. Nowadays, the number of male and female hosts and gambling dealers is equal. As a result, slot manufacturers are considering their female audience when designing new games. For instance, superheroines are now being used as themes in games.

Advertisement

Since gambling used to be for men, gambling adverts in the past used to be targeted toward men. However, the world has seen a shift in this, as adverts are now targeted at women too. Online casinos are now fashioning their adverts in attractive ways to young women. Many online casinos target women, using a tone that is not biased toward a particular gender. This they do to give women a sense of inclusion.

Language

Addressing women in a previously male-dominated field can be a sensitive issue. These days, the language of gambling is changing to accommodate the inclusion of women into the industry. This does not mean, however, that it should be done to the point where it begins to sound like an insult. For English speakers, this is not much of a problem. Care needs to be taken in a language like German, where male gamblers are referred to differently from women.

Anonymity

Even though the world is gradually accepting of women participating in gambling, women may not feel safe gambling openly. This is why many online gambling sites allow people to gamble anonymously. This way, women who gamble can do so confidently without worrying about what people think of them.

Conclusion

In any industry, being able to reach customers and sell is important. Nike has demonstrated this. The brand understands that women are more emotional. Hence, they use strategies that allow women to connect to their products rather than telling them what the product can do for them.

Any gambling site that wants women as customers must make it relatable. It should be noted, however, that gambling can be a problem even among women. It should therefore be done responsibly.

Gamble responsibly. If gambling has become a problem for you or someone you love, contact Gambling Help Online in Australia.