Entering residential treatment for a mental health disorder can trigger internal questions and doubts, often accompanied by overwhelming feelings. Gaining knowledge and clarity can effectively address these fears, and having insight into what lies ahead can alleviate the anxiety that often accompanies this process.

The admissions process at a reputable mental health care facility is intentionally designed to be safe, streamlined, and straightforward, alleviating any concerns about logistical matters so you can begin your treatment promptly. In support of your journey, we’ve outlined the typical steps below to prepare you for residential treatment and a luxury mental health facility:

Initial Assessment

You will undergo an initial assessment, either over the phone or in person, where a mental health professional will gather important information about your condition and treatment needs.

Verification of Insurance or Payment

The facility will verify your insurance coverage or discuss payment options to ensure you have a clear understanding of the financial aspects of your treatment.

Open Arms on Arrival Day

Upon your arrival to commence residential treatment, you’ll receive a warm welcome from a staff member who will carefully review the admissions paperwork you completed in advance.

During this introductory phase, you’ll receive additional information about your program, and the treatment staff will be available to address any questions or concerns you may have as you transition into the program.

Luggage Check

As part of standard procedure, staff members will inspect your luggage to ensure that you have brought items that adhere to the center’s treatment policy. This step prevents potentially triggering situations for all residents at the facility and plays a significant role in establishing a safe treatment environment for everyone.

Medical and Psychological Evaluation

You may undergo a medical examination to assess your physical health and identify any coexisting medical conditions and mental health concerns.

Treatment Planning

Based on the assessments, your treatment team will develop a personalized treatment plan tailored to your specific needs and goals.

Consent and Admission

Once you and the treatment team agree on the treatment plan, you’ll provide your informed consent, and the facility will admit you to begin your treatment.

Therapy and Treatment

You will actively engage in therapy, counselling, and other treatment modalities as outlined in your individualized plan. This includes individual and group therapies, but lots of fun and relaxing activities are also built into the program.

Your stay at the luxury mental health facility is a custom-designed time for you to take care of yourself and learn new tools to continue supporting your well-being after you leave.

Ongoing Assessment and Adjustments

Throughout your stay, your progress will be continually assessed, and treatment may be adjusted as needed to ensure it remains effective.

Discharge Planning and Aftercare

As you near the end of your treatment program, your treatment team will work with you to develop a discharge plan that includes aftercare and relapse prevention strategies for your continued recovery.

This process is designed to provide a structured and supportive environment for individuals seeking mental health treatment, with the goal of promoting healing and well-being.