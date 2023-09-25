It is generally accepted that gambling is an exclusively male activity. However, as in many other areas, there are a lot of stereotypes here. We tell you what scientists and experts think about this.

For hundreds of years, many card games and various money games were equally enjoyed by both men and women. But with the advent of thousands of bookmakers with bets on sports events, online casinos and virtual slot machines, today gambling has also joined the pool of “men’s affairs”.

Even advertising for such gambling shows this: as a rule, men are attracted to New Zealand casino sites or bookmakers with the help of images of half-naked girls. However, the real state of affairs may surprise you a little.

Online Slot Preferences Among Men on Best Online Slot Sites NZ

Men are more likely than women to choose games with a live dealer. Often these are people over 35 years old, with a good income, who prefer to play in an offline casino, but for one reason or another cannot visit it themselves.

Live games allow you to completely immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the gaming hall. The broadcast transmits images and sounds from the casino, as well as video of game companions. In this case, the player himself can use his webcam at will. The most popular live games:

● poker;

● black Jack;

● roulette;

● baccarat;

● bones.

Some online casinos also play lotteries in real-time, but here, the number of men is inferior to women.

Women’s Gambling Choices on Best Online Slot Sites NZ

Like male players, female players have several things they look for in an online casino. Besides the usual checklist, such as security features, payment options and game variety, they have a few extra items:

● good design colours that are pleasing to the eye throughout the layout;

● seductive animation and design;

● great bonus promotions, starting with a huge greeting offer and moving on to unexpected daily gifts;

● excellent customer service.

To be a favourite among women, an online casino must be entertaining, filled with incredible bonuses and special offers, and, most importantly, attractive. They should attract at first sight!

Conclusion: Unveiling the Gender Gambling Trends in New Zealand

One of the most interesting gender differences in gambling is the reasons for starting to play in casinos or slot machines. According to a recent study, men at risk of gaming addiction begin to gamble to satisfy their needs and feel good.

The situation is somewhat different for women: they tend to resort to gambling when feeling anxious and depressed. The scientists found that women were likelier to play online and offline casinos and online bingo but were significantly less likely to report betting on sports, unlike men.

Women’s preferences in choosing games differ from men’s. For the fair sex, positive emotions are more important; they do not tend to take risks. They prefer low-volatility slots with minimal bets and enjoy playing roulette and craps. In the online casino casino, everyone will find something to their liking.

In live casinos, women prefer entertainment that involves interaction with other players. For this reason, bingo has always attracted their attention. Online bingo is played mainly by women, whose share here reaches 70%.