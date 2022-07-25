Research Proposal Help Service

Nowadays, there is often a need to submit a research proposal to receive a grant or for admission to a foreign doctoral program. However, writing a research proposal may be a challenging task, especially for those who are doing it for the first time.

The aim of your writing

People often look for research proposal writing help because this paper is used by the competition committee or potential supervisor to determine whether:

the person searched the literature and everything related to the issue;

the future supervisor is able to work in this area;

the project is well-planned and can be implemented.

The paper must be convincible concerning the following points:

there is a problem to work on;

there is a theoretical base and you have approaches to do it;

there will be novel useful results.

What you need to include

The main parts are as follows:

General information. Project summary should be very clear. Review of literature relevant to the topic. Statement of objectives. A detailed description with a timetable.

Therefore, a lot of work must be done to write a competitive proposal. In addition, the style and language should be appropriate.